It was just after St Patrick's Day in 2011 when Peter Stringer won his 98th cap for Ireland. The last game of the Championship, it was a precarious point on which to pause for the season. Which is exactly what Stringer hoped it would be. It was a World Cup year.

There would be warm-ups, never mind the tournament itself. Surely hitting the ton would be shooting into an open goal?

The alarm bell sounded when the uncapped Conor Murray appeared over the hill to make his debut on a warm summer’s night in Bordeaux. So Kidney would be taking the Garryowen man as the greenhorn to New Zealand, alongside Eoin Reddan and Isaac Boss. With three scrum-halves in the squad there was no chance of an injury call-up. Stringer’s international career was done and dusted.

We remember at the time thinking it must have kept Kidney awake at night. He used to dement us when answering straightforward questions with trips down rabbit holes, but we never questioned his drive to do the right thing by his players. His relationship with Stringer went back to the player’s schooldays. They had been through the worst and best of Munster together. Kidney would be Stringer’s third Ireland coach, and they seemed joined at the hip. Then came the surgery to separate them.

A year earlier, another Corkman, Ronan O’Gara, hit the century in Ireland’s defeat by South Africa in Lansdowne Road. His buddy Donncha O’Callaghan had his share of media duties that week, and when O’Gara’s name came up O'Callaghan was quick to draw a double-edged sword: great for O’Gara to make the ton; pity he had to do it off the bench.

Kidney was quick to catch up with O’Callaghan, and went through him for a shortcut. The interesting thing was when O’Callaghan had a whinge to Stringer about it the scrum-half took the same line as Kidney. For the coach - any coach - it had to be about good selection, Stringer explained, not a cooperative in cap collection.

All of this came to mind this week with the confirmation of Johnny Sexton’s IRFU central contract for next season. Sexton, the captain, is currently on 97 caps. He will start against Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday week, and then round off against England, barring calamity. Which would leave him on 99, one ahead of Peter Stringer but one short of where he wants to be.

It would be appropriate for a man who has given so much to the Ireland shirt to reach that milestone, but the only criterion at issue in Test match selection is what’s appropriate for the team. With a few exceptions, that means picking the best 23 available on the day.

Given the IRFU call on giving Sexton a central contract, it is inescapable they reckon he will rock up next season as good as he is now. There are lots of opinions on exactly where that form guide takes you. In this parish, we believe his best days are behind him. Notwithstanding his comprehensive performance in Ireland’s demolition of Italy, which seems to have created an emotional high disconnected from reality – Italy were a shambles – we think Jack Carty or Ross Byrne could have thrived in those circumstances, allowing for Carty’s ordinary stats off the tee.

David Nucifora, the IRFU’s performance director, clearly disagrees. He could have taken Sexton off a central contract and left the door open for him to play his way into the Ireland side via Leinster, with a generous pay for play element if he wears green. Moreover Nucifora could have explained his position by referring to the current choke chain being worn by the four provincial treasurers.

Since Christmas, the IRFU have introduced monthly meetings where each province has to account for the pounds, shillings and pence. CEO Philip Browne wrote to them setting a target of “break even, or better” every month. He explained that while current forecasting sees the IRFU fully funded out to 2023, it will incur “a cumulative net operating cash deficit of circa €112m in that period (between now and then).”

Fair enough, Browne is blue in the face explaining the existential threat by Covid. So would it not be another verse of the same song for Nucifora to apply that level of control to central contracting? To behave otherwise is the IRFU telling the provinces: ‘Do as we say, not as we do.’

While all this was going on, another out-half has been bobbing around in shallower waters, wondering will his agent reach agreement with Munster over his future. For all his efforts in red, JJ Hanrahan is not on Ireland’s radar. Moreoverhis game time there, while suiting his coach Johann van Graan, was preventing the likes of Ben Healy and Jack Crowley from promoting themselves as Ireland prospects. If Hanrahan moves on it will suit Nucifora, but he could hardly fit that into the same briefcase as Johnny Sexton’s renewed central contract.

It’s understood that new figure is significantly down on the circa €600k he was pulling in from the previous deal, but even so it doesn’t make sense on any level. Neither does it add up to dwell on his proximity to 100 caps. The cold, hard logic applied by Declan Kidney a decade ago is as appropriate now as it was then.