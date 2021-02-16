Why it’s time to fast-track Harry into No 10 job

Andy Farrell has three matches to prove he is the right man to lead Ireland into the 2023 World Cup. It’s time he made a big play towards securing that future by picking Harry Byrne to start against Italy in Rome.

Even if Johnny Sexton comes through every protocol and ticks every box, there is no value to having the 35-year-old captain back steering the ship at the Stadio Olimpico.

Nor is there really any point in operating the holding pattern that has emerged during Joey Carbery’s injury.

Billy Burns and Ross Byrne are very good provincial players, but they do not have the all-round game to excel at this level. Jack Carty is probably the best of the out-halves, but he has rather unfairly never been forgiven for Shizuoka.

Carbery may be approaching a return for Munster, but having rightly nursed him back to health with a degree of patience not often associated with professional sports organisations, the province should be allowed manage the final steps without him being rushed back into the Test arena.

The younger Byrne brother has not yet played a European game for his province, but neither had James Ryan nor Brian O’Driscoll when they made their debuts.

Harry Byrne is tackled by Keith Earls in the warm-up prior to last Sunday's Guinness Six Nations Championship defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

He is a strong kicker, a running threat and a superb passer with the kind of vision that has not been on view in Ireland’s attack thus far.

If Farrell wants the comfort of Sexton, then pick him on the bench.

In recent years, the veteran has shown a capacity to come on in big games for Leinster and play well. It might just be the role that suits him as he closes out his career.

O’Driscoll has been beating the Harry Byrne drum for some time and on Saturday Ronan O’Gara got on board.

“The Italian game is an absolute clean slate with I’d say (we’ve) five options at half-back and No 10,” he said during Virgin Media’s coverage.

“Given the quality elsewhere in the team, it’s an opportunity to blood two complete rookies in the team. You can also have experienced players in reserve.

“You won’t have that luxury against Scotland or England, but the key thing is that if we’re going to learn from previous Rugby World Cup campaigns the chances of looking at people like that have to happen now.”

Asked if he was calling for Craig Casey and Byrne, O’Gara said: “100pc, I’d look at that.

“Harry Byrne is in camp, so he’s an option, Ciarán Frawley at Leinster even though he’s been playing 12.

“Ross Byrne should be commended for what he did (against France), he nailed those two kicks – especially the one to go 15-13. He’s a Test quality kicker. The verdict on Burns is up in the air. I thought Gibson-Park was very good. There’s an awful lot of good No 9s in Ireland.”

The sense is that Harry Byrne may have leap-frogged his brother (Ross) had he not pulled a muscle in the warm-up against Northampton Saints back in December.

And while you can understand the desire to have players proving themselves at the top level, Farrell has inherited a system where the majority of the best young players are hot-housed in the Leinster Academy which means Byrne, Frawley and David Hawkshaw are living off PRO14 scraps – just like Ben Healy and Jack Crowley at Munster.

That’s a wider issue for David Nucifora to consider in Australia, for Farrell it’s all about unleashing the potential in a team that is not achieving what it could with ball in hand.

The statistics are damning.

Against France, they had 56pc possession and spent 21 minutes attacking while they operated with 67pc quick ball. Yet Ireland only made three linebreaks all day to France’s seven, offloaded five times to France’s 14 and 58pc of their carries were either stopped at the gainline (22pc) or recorded as a loss (36pc).

So, they are working hard to hold possession for long periods without getting any reward.

Rónan Kelleher’s try came from a lucky bounce, so they effectively managed to get no reward from good attacking conditions.

France defended well, but Ireland failed to take the opportunities that presented themselves.

Farrell and Mike Catt have charged the players to take ownership of the decision-making and there could be long-term gains in that approach, but right now they look caught between two stools.

Unsurprisingly, when Joe Schmidt enjoyed unprecedented success with Leinster and Ireland the schools and club coaches around the country took note.

Players coming out of many of the best schools are assiduous about their detail and physically ready for the professional game, but they have never been encouraged to think for themselves.

At provincial level, all four provinces operate highly-structured game-plans. Leinster talk about being comfortable in chaos, but they are especially comfortable when they are in-shape and getting good ball.

So, Farrell and Catt are asking the players to think for themselves in the most difficult, high-pressure circumstances and what we’re getting is a muddled picture.

Harry Byrne. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In this world of detailed analysis and rigid defensive structures, teams need their best players to step up and make a big play.

Wales have ridden their luck thus far, but they also have a world-class finisher in 20-year-old Louis Rees-Zammit, while France’s Antoine Dupont showed his value on Sunday.

Ireland have good attacking players capable of big moments, but thus far in the competition they have only shown glimpses, with Robbie Henshaw’s break in Cardiff the outstanding example.

“It is something I keep talking to them about, something that arose at half-time, certainly to the backs, that sometimes for all your best-laid plans it can be about somebody grabbing hold of the game and making something happen,” Farrell said.

“Have we got those players? I think we have, you see Garry Ringrose cutting through time and time again, you see Hugo (Keenan) is making good strides there, we know what Keith Earls has certainly done it in the past for Ireland. Robbie (Henshaw) is in sensational form and you have Jordan (Larmour) who is able to break any defence down.

“Sometimes those fine margins are coming down to players like that so, hopefully, we can get them into the game more.”

Of course, there is a huge amount of prize money at stake in the next three matches and while the IRFU and Nucifora have shown no indication that Farrell’s position is in question, he has been in professional sport long enough to know that he is now under pressure to show progress.

He has indicated that Sexton will return, but playing the captain against the struggling Italians is just kicking the problem down the road.

Ireland’s pack has been strong, so the backs should be guaranteed good ball against the Italians, while Murray’s return would give Byrne an experienced hand inside him, with familiar faces outside him.

Indeed, Farrell has a chance to try Andrew Porter on the loosehead side in Rome, while Jordan Larmour is too good an attacker to leave on the bench.

It’s time for the coach to make a statement about where this team is headed, otherwise they’ll stay stuck in the same rut until it’s far too late.

Ruaidhri O’Connor’s team to face Italy: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; H Byrne, C Murray; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan; R Ruddock, W Connors, J Conan. Reps: D Heffernan, D Kilcoyne, T O’Toole, T Beirne, CJ Stander, C Casey, J Sexton, S Daly.

In numbers: Ireland’s campaign to date

Lost: 2/2 (5th in Six Nations)

Tries for: 2 (6th)

Points difference: -7 (5th)

Tries conceded: 4 (joint 3rd)

Possession kicked: 38pc (5th)

Possession passed: 53pc (joint 1st)

Possession run: 38pc (6th)

Runs: 322 (1st)

Average carry: 2.8 metres (6th)

Defenders beaten: 50 (3rd)

Clean breaks: 11 (5th)

Offloads: 6 (joint 5th)

Penalties conceded: 16 (1st)

Tackles completed: 84pc (5th)