Why it’s time to fast-track Harry into No 10 job

Ruaidhri O'Connor

If Farrell wants comfort of Sexton in Rome he should pick him on the bench – Ireland need to see what younger Byrne brother can do at Test level

Harry Byrne has not played a European game for Leinster yet but the likes of Brian O&rsquo;Driscoll and Ronan O&rsquo;Gara believe the fly-half is already a live option for Ireland. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Andy Farrell has three matches to prove he is the right man to lead Ireland into the 2023 World Cup. It’s time he made a big play towards securing that future by picking Harry Byrne to start against Italy in Rome.

Even if Johnny Sexton comes through every protocol and ticks every box, there is no value to having the 35-year-old captain back steering the ship at the Stadio Olimpico.

Nor is there really any point in operating the holding pattern that has emerged during Joey Carbery’s injury.

