Jonathan Sexton has never been one to spare anyone, most of all himself, in his quest for excellence.

'When you care about it, you can let things boil over' - Johnny Sexton admits to frustration because 'things aren't clicking'

The out-half did not hold back when uncovering his current feelings about where Ireland stand just past the halfway mark in the Six Nations.

The 2018 World Player of the Year admitted to being “unbelievably frustrated” at how Ireland have been playing in failing to reach the standards set against the All Blacks.

They have worked so long and hard to climb the World Rankings to second only to be made to look second rate in the last month.

“How can you not be (frustrated) when you are doing as good a preparation as you did last year, you’re training as well as you did last year, you’re doing everything right and things just aren’t clicking.

“No one cares more than us. That’s the bottom line,” he said, in an interview on Virgin Media 1, scheduled to be aired today.

The foul-mouthed reaction to his replacement by Jack Carty was not at the decision, but at the sorry state of Ireland’s play in Rome.

“I’m sorry if I let my frustrations boil over at times,” he stated.

“But that is part of me, caring a lot about the team and wanting to do well.

“You don’t always get it right.

“That’s part of the job when you care about it, you can let things boil over.”

Sexton was adamant in ruling out Joe Schmidt’s decision to leave Ireland after the World Cup as a reason for the downturn in fortunes.

“It’s not a distraction really,” he said.

“We will talk about Joe for years to come when he’s finished.

“For the moment, it has just been business as usual. Little things here and there haven’t gone our way and we are working incredibly hard to put it right.”

The leaving of Schmidt ignores the selfish attitude of players.

They are not interested in what happens after the World Cup, only in what happens on the way to and inside the competition.

The details of the game and what has to change are best kept in-house.

It is for Ireland to figure out whether they have been worked out.

Scotland and Italy have taken a leaf out of England’s book on how to shut down the Irish attack.

The use of the double-tackle and sending just one or two to the ruck has left little space to be exploited, even by a master tactician like Sexton.

Is it more about what Ireland are not doing or what their opponents are doing to them?

“I could come out with three or four reasons,” said Sexton.

“But they will seem like excuses, so there’s no point in coming out.”

Increasingly, the final round of the Six Nations is looking like the game that can salvage Ireland’s campaign.

Or, it could condemn them to six months of introspection and external conjecture ahead of the Rugby World Cup. First up, Ireland will have to handle the unpredictable nature of the French.

No matter how they motor, they have always managed to test Ireland home and away.

As long as they can be subdued, it will be on to the Principality and a showdown.

“We just have to say that we haven’t been good enough yet.

“We’ve shown glimpses of how good we can be and then we haven’t.”

“A good example would be Wales, poor in the first two games and then exploded against England

“The differences between playing good and having a bad game are so small.

“We said it when we were winning and it is generally true. It is something we believe in.

“Now, we’re chasing the performance that we need to revive us again.”

Moreover, it would appear Joey Carbery may play no further part in the Six Nations.

The hamstring strain picked up in Ireland training last week is reported to be more serious than first thought.

Already Munster coach Johann van Graan has indicated Carbery will be “out for a few weeks,” even bringing into question his involvement in the Champions Cup quarter-final in Edinburgh.

If confirmed, Connacht’s Jack Carty will be in line to support Sexton from the bench against France on Sunday week. It could also open the door for Leinster’s Ross Byrne to join up with the squad at Carton House.

