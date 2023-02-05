When Ireland wobbled, Hugo Keenan was impervious in the air and cleaned up messy situations

It must have been a strange feeling for the Ireland players on their flight home from Cardiff to Dublin last night to have the air around them controlled by someone other than Hugo Keenan.

With all the talk in the build-up to Ireland’s Six Nations opener about a vociferous atmosphere awaiting Ireland at the Principality Stadium for the start of Gatland 2.0, it turned out the man who was most impervious to it was the player who occupies one of the most exposed positions on the pitch.

The Hugo Keenan vibe yesterday was all, keep calm and carry on. Not only was Keenan bullet-proof to Wales, he was bullet-proof to Ireland. When his own team wobbled and lost their composure in the third quarter of yesterday’s 34-10 bonus point win, Keenan was resistant to that upset too. He played like nothing and no-one was going to get to him.

And no-one did, which was why he was named man of the match which is some feat to get ahead of a backrower and particularly a Caelan Doris. Which moment to pick from in Keenan’s highlights reel yesterday? A full-back’s performance can often only be fully appreciated in person because TV cameras don’t give the big picture of the amount of ground a 15, and especially Keenan, is constantly patrolling.

But Keenan’s high-speed chase of Rio Dyer’s kick-through after 11 minutes - which looked absolutely on for a Wales try against the run of play - was almost as exhilarating as James Lowe running the length of the pitch to score a try 10 minutes later. Keenan’s alertness was matched by his speed which was high arm action, huge stride length and it was like he was dipping at the end of a 100m dash the way he pickpocketed the ball out of Dyer’s reach. The perfect blend of sprinter and goalkeeper.

So, what was he thinking?

“I wasn’t sure initially whether there was a knock-on or not,” Keenan said after. “I think you can’t really gamble on it being so. The ref hadn’t blown his whistle. I suppose it was early enough in the game and I was relatively fresh.”

No, Keenan isn’t the guy to offer himself up as some kind of superstar. The understated way he carries himself is almost what makes him fit perfectly between two x-factor wingers like Lowe and Mack Hansen. It would be wrong to suggest they are the creators while Keenan is the neutraliser. We didn’t see the full range of Keenan’s creative potential yesterday but nearly everything he did was effective.

He cleaned up messy situations - like that Dyer chance. His skill is such that he can deal with a poor pass – remember how he beautifully caught the ball on the run off his bootlaces in the second half. He improvises - when Sexton kicked a high ball in the 29th minute, it should have been Liam Williams’ all day long and Keenan knew he wasn’t going to catch it outright so he knocked it back where Hansen got his hands on it.

Keenan was like that meme with the person that pops up everywhere. He was suddenly in the picture to easily read Josh Adam’s chip-kick at the start of the second half. When Dan Biggar initially tried to take his conversion quickly after the Williams first-half try, Keenan was in the players huddle under the posts but somehow spotted Biggar and ran to put pressure on the kick before Biggar had to retake it.

When Lowe was running the length of the pitch for his intercept try, Keenan’s first reaction was to chase as a support line. Keenan was ranked second in the Irish players for most metres made with 86, Lowe – helped by that 80m charge – topped it with 112. (Keenan also equalled the most carries of any Irish player - 11 - along with Doris.)

But it was the air that Keenan made his mark with some outstanding takes. What was the secret behind that? The work they put in in the Algarve helped, it seemed.

“I think we put a big focus on it this week. I think we knew it was coming. The back three were brilliant this week at all coming together, putting ourselves under pressure,” Keenan added.

“Training drills challenge us in this area and a bit of realistic pressure in the air so that come gameday we were ready. I think Conor Murray was even brilliant in the air today and a few other lads were as well. I think it was testament to what we had done during the week.”

No-one wants to go back to 2019 but let’s just rewind to show how this year is already different to that year. And we’re not talking about Ireland getting a statement opening day win rather than a statement opening day loss like that defeat against England. Back then, Robbie Henshaw was started - unfairly and that’s not hindsight talking - at full-back against England.

Eddie Jones’ side had a feast that day and the Henshaw at full-back wild experiment would be rightly ditched. Four years on, it’s the Irish full-back on opening Six Nations day of a World Cup year who delivers the authoritative and calm display.

Imagine the way Keenan’s performance yesterday might get opposition coaches to double think plans of targeting Ireland in the air like that again. Imagine the comfort it must constantly give Andy Farrell knowing he’s got one of the greatest security guys around playing for him at the back.