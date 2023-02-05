| 3.4°C Dublin

When Ireland wobbled, Hugo Keenan was impervious in the air and cleaned up messy situations

Sinead Kissane

Ireland's Hugo Keenan scythes through Wales' Dan Biggar and Josh Adams during their Six Nations opener in Cardiff yesterday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

It must have been a strange feeling for the Ireland players on their flight home from Cardiff to Dublin last night to have the air around them controlled by someone other than Hugo Keenan.

With all the talk in the build-up to Ireland’s Six Nations opener about a vociferous atmosphere awaiting Ireland at the Principality Stadium for the start of Gatland 2.0, it turned out the man who was most impervious to it was the player who occupies one of the most exposed positions on the pitch.

