| 3.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What we are witnessing under Andy Farrell is winning rugby with a smile

Tony Ward

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, in conversation with Jamison Gibson Park of Ireland before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, in conversation with Jamison Gibson Park of Ireland before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, in conversation with Jamison Gibson Park of Ireland before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, in conversation with Jamison Gibson Park of Ireland before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

In terms of short-term planning and establishing early momentum a win in the opening game would have been the bottom-line objective for players and coaches alike.

But we really wanted to see this developing Ireland – under Andy Farrell – take up where they left off back in late November.

Most Watched

Privacy