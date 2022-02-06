In terms of short-term planning and establishing early momentum a win in the opening game would have been the bottom-line objective for players and coaches alike.

But we really wanted to see this developing Ireland – under Andy Farrell – take up where they left off back in late November.

They did and while nowhere near perfect – how could it be first time out? – they did just that.

Right from Dan Biggar’s kick-off, the Irish game-plan was full of attacking and ball-handling intent. And not for a minute did this collective effort stray from a similar sense of purpose and defensive organisation on the other side of the ball.

It’s a difficult balance that doesn’t happen by chance. Our resources will be tested to the limit by the French but make no mistake – this is a squad with an adventurous sense of purpose heading in the right direction.

It is the type of exciting game that I, as a former teacher and underage coach, want to be able to sell to the younger generation of parents consistently coming my way. Rugby has been a difficult sell in recent years culminating in the travesty we witnessed in South Africa on the Lions tour.

And Ireland in that time, specifically the latter stages of Joe Schmidt’s reign prior to the Farrell era, have been a particularly hard watch. Yes, winning matters, particularly in a professional age, but NEVER at all costs.

To that end, what we are witnessing under Farrell is winning rugby with a smile. I was in my usual position alongside Jim Neilly in the BBC commentary area and listeners must have thought at times that I was losing it such was my naked euphoria while on air.

In a move towards total rugby (or for want of a football analogy much like Ajax in the 70s) we are somewhere in between winning and winning with panache – for so long the French preserve.

It will be more than interesting to see which coach blinks first in this weekend’s Paris showdown. But back to Saturday and a game in which a 10-point difference represented a poor return for our first-half dominance. The Welsh did have a 10-minute spell in the second quarter but, in terms of ball possession and field position, there was only one team in it.

From an Irish perspective the scrum was rock-solid with Jamison Gibson-Park along with the entire front-row varying the direction and angle of attack off the base cleverly.

So too the manner in which Bundee Aki – in his best linking game for Ireland to date – was used as first receiver off the set-piece with Gibson-Park bypassing Johnny Sexton and thereby enabling the skipper (again outstanding) ‘wrap around’ further outfield and pick his trademark gap opening pass.

And just as Tadhg Furlong has emerged as an all-singing, all-dancing prop, the further development of Andrew Porter as a ball-handling link speaks volumes.

Tadhg Beirne was top-notch and, along with Josh van der Flier, for me, the best forward. I suspect Beirne to be the first lock listed for Paris with James Ryan and Iain Henderson battling it out for the second-row slot alongside.

It was a day in which I did not envy the task of Donal Lenihan who was charged with picking the game’s most influential player.

Behind the scrum, all the backs were on top of their game. It’s difficult to see last season’s Player of the Year Robbie Henshaw forcing his way back in for Saturday. And what of Mack Hansen? Man of the Match I’m not so sure but what an impact on debut.

I love the emphasis Farrell places on performance in training in terms of match-day selection. Straight from the training paddock, too, our full-court press in terms of its precision and intent on either side of the ball. We’re witnessing a shape to our game and joie de vivre of which we can all be proud.

Could it all come unstuck at the next hurdle?

Of course it could, such is the nature of sport at this level but I doubt we will stray too far from the principles governing work ethic – even in a crisis – that are now in place.

Obviously, we hope nothing of that nature will be tested against the pre-tournament favourites, whom I’m delighted to see have rediscovered their mojo as a free-flowing outfit – as they showed in their second-half distmantling of Italy.

Either way it’s a whole different kettle of poisson next up.