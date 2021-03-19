What time, what channel and what are the teams? Everything you need to know about Ireland's Six Nations clash with England

Ireland welcome England to the Aviva tomorrow for the final round of the Six Nations looking to finish with a flourish after back-to-back wins over Italy and Scotland.

Here is everything you need to know about today's game:

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in the Aviva is at 4:45 PM.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on Virgin Media One, with coverage starting at 4.30 PM but preceded by Scotland v Italy with coverage of that beginning at 1.30 PM . We'll also be live-blogging all the action as it happens here on Independent.ie.

What are the line-ups?

With CJ Stander set for his final game in green in the No 6 shirt. Andy Farrell has made a number of surprise selections in his much-changed team to face England on Saturday.

In total, the coach has made six personnel changes and three positional switches as Conor Murray, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Dave KIlcoyne, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan all come into the side that beat Scotland.

James Lowe has been dropped from the match-day 23, while Will Connors (knee) joins James Ryan (head) and Garry Ringrose (ankle) in missing out through injury.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; David Kilcoyne, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne; CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson-Park, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.

For the English, Eddie Jones makes just the one change with Elliot Daly in for the injured Henry Slade.

England: Max Malins; Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, Charlie Ewels; Mark Wilson, Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant.

What are the coaches saying?

Andy Farrell: “If we need any more emotion to go into an England game, the last game of the competition, then we're in the wrong place anyway.

"What we do want to do is enjoy the week for CJ, with CJ and make sure we put in a performance that he's happy to sign off his Ireland career on.

"We've known for a few weeks, he made his decision six or seven weeks ago and he's in a great mood and I'm absolutely made up for him to be honest.

"He's very content with his decision, very happy and when you put all that in context we're happy for him as well.

"He's in great spirits, because he has known for some time. He's known to himself that this will be his last Six Nations, so he's had a few games under his belt knowing that it was coming to the end.”

Eddie Jones: “Ireland have been progressing nicely, their forward play has been very good, lineout and scrum have been impressive. They’re doing well in carries and very defensive around the ruck. The forward work-rate is exceptional and comes with a big kicking game.

“The lineout is always a factor in Ireland. They cut their teeth on having that working well and they will be well-drilled with four jumpers and it will be a good battle.”

What are the pundits saying?

Ruaidhri O'Connor is pessimistic about Ireland's chances but says that Ireland Imust be accurate, ambitious and aggressive to have any chances of beating England.

"Beating England will take something we haven’t seen for three seasons from this Ireland team.

"In November 2018, they achieved the perfect blend of accuracy, ambition, aggression and discipline against New Zealand and since Eddie Jones’ side knocked them off their perch a few weeks later they haven’t been the same team.

"It would take blind faith to back them to win at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow."

Brendan Fanning agrees with Farrell's call to drop James Lowe from that squad, adding:

"So should Farrell have stuck with him? The coach has introduced almost an entire xv of new caps since replacing Joe Schmidt.

"Lowe’s inclusion in that group was always a matter of waiting for the ink to dry on his eligibility papers, but it hasn’t worked out.

"The loyalty gene would demand the coach stick with him, for what Farrell saw in his player before capping him is still there, but that's not how it played out. If Lowe was a more senior player it might have worked out differently."

What are the odds?

The bookies make England clear favourites - Paddy Power have Ireland to win at 6/4, England at 4/7 with the draw 20/1.

Online Editors