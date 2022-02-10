What time, what channel and what are the teams? Everything you need to know about Ireland v France

Ireland beat Wales 29-7 in their opening Six Nations game. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland travel to Paris this Saturday for a daunting clash with France in the Six Nations.

Here is everything you need to know about the game:

What time is kick off?

The game gets under way in the Stade de France at 4.45pm Irish time on Saturday evening.

What channel can I watch the game on?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media One and can also be streamed on the Virgin Media Player. We'll also be live-blogging all the action as it happens here on Independent.ie.

What are the teams?

It was confirmed today that Johnny Sexton will miss out after picking up a hamstring injury in training, with Joey Carbery set to make his first Six Nations start. Robbie Henshaw and Iain Henderson have also returned and will be on the bench.

Ireland team to face France: H Keenan; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carbery, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan (capt); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Reps: D Sheehan, C Healy, F Bealham, I Henderson, P O'Mahony, C Murray, J Carbery, R Henshaw.

France: M Jaminet; D Penaud, G Fickou, Y Moefana, G Villiere; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand, U Atonio; C Woki, P Willemse; F Cros, A Jelonch, G Aldritt.

Reps: P Mauvaka, JB Gros, D Bamba, R Taofifenua, T Flament, D Cretin, M Lucu, T Ramos.

What to read and listen to?

We have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy. Cian Tracey had a one-on-one chat with Robbie Henshaw as the Leinster star looks back on his journey from teenage rookie with Ireland to a seasoned veteran. Brendan Fanning is also writing about how France will try to influence referee Angus Gardner ahead of the Ireland clash on Saturday.

Cian and Ruaidhri O'Connor also joined Will Slattery on The Left Wing podcast to discuss the team news and give their predictions ahead of this weekend.