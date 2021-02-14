What time, what channel and what are the teams? Everything you need to know about Ireland v France

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has lost four key players for the must-win clash with France (Adam Davy/PA)

Ireland play France in the second round of the Six Nations on Sunday looking to bounce back from last weekend's disappointing defeat to Wales

Here is everything you need to know about today's game:

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in the Aviva Stadium is at 3:00 PM.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on Virgin Media One, with coverage starting at 2 PM. We'll also be live-blogging all the action as it happens here on Independent.ie.

What are the line-ups?

Between injury, HIAs and suspension, Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton, James Ryan and Peter O’Mahony are the big-name absentees from the Irish side. The team lines out as below.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster); Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster), Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster); Billy Burns (Ulster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster), Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster), Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) (capt), Rhys Ruddock (St. Mary's College/Leinster), Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster), CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster), Ed Byrne (UCD/Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster), Ultan Dillane (Galway Corinthians/Connacht), Will Connors (UCD/Leinster), Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster), Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster), Jordan Larmour (St. Mary's College/Leinster).

For the French, Damian Penaud and Anthony Jelonch come into their team who are chasing a first victory in Dublin since 2011.

Teddy Thomas and Dylan Cretin are the two to drop to the bench

France: Brice Dulin (La Rochelle); Damian Penaud (Clermont Auvergne), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), Gael Fickou (Stade Francais), Gabin Villiere (Toulon); Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse); Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier), Bernard le Roux (Racing 92), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Anthony Jelonch (Castres Olympique), Charles Ollivon (Toulon) (capt), Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle), Hassane Kolingar (Racing 92), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), Baptiste Serin (Toulon), Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92).

What are the coaches saying?

Andy Farrell: “From the start of the week, you would imagine, wouldn’t you, that the lads would have been gutted coming off a loss but they were buoyant on Monday. You get the general chats around the group and then you get to work on Tuesday, they were certainly buoyant because they know that they performed pretty well in parts (against Wales).

“They know that it was an opportunity that got away from them but at the same time they know there’s a week ahead with a massive challenge against a really good side to show again how much improvement we’ve got. And they’ve trained like that this week. Plus we’re playing at home. We love playing at home and there’s no better opponent really than the guys you are tipping as favourites. So why would we not get excited about that?”

Fabien Galthie: “They have changed the half-back partnership, the one that played the last part of the game against Wales. They also played during the Autumn Nations in certain matches.

“We will have to adapt accordingly. But our overall approach with regards to taking on Ireland will not change our style of play. The Irish will not be changing their style solely because three players who would have been selected are not playing."

What are the pundits saying?

Neil Francis is not impressed with Farrell's selections to replace Sexton and Murray, saying in today's Sunday Independent that “the call on Ireland’s half-backs today shows to me a lack of judgement that is hard to quantify.“

Read More

Brendan Fanning saw some things to be positive about last week but is asking questions of IRFU performance director David Nucifora, saying that “his relationship with Leinster, the biggest source of players for the Irish national and provincial system, has at times been woeful. For that situation to have endured in a structure that prides itself on being high functioning is madness.“

Read More

What are the odds?

The bookies make France clear favourites - PaddyPower have Ireland to win at 9/5, France at 1/2 with the draw 16/1.

Online Editors