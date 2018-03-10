Ireland captain Rory Best said his side have a 'massive' opportunity to win the Grand Slam against England next weekend following Ireland’s 28-8 victory over Scotland.

Ireland captain Rory Best said his side have a 'massive' opportunity to win the Grand Slam against England next weekend following Ireland’s 28-8 victory over Scotland.

'We've put ourselves in an incredible position' - Rob Kearney has sights firmly fixed on Grand Slam

“This is why you want to play and this is what playing for your country is all about,” Best told TV3.

“It’s about opportunity to create big things and to create history, and to win something that hasn’t been done in Ireland since ’09, and has only been done twice before. “It’ll be exciting, it’ll be nervous, it’ll be everything you want from top level rugby.”

However, Best admitted that his side will need to improve if they are to beat England. “We know we’ll have to get better, we know we’ll have to improve from this performance today to win in Twickenham,” Best said.

Ireland will win the Six Nations championship if England fail to beat France with a bonus point in Paris tonight, but Best said his side have their attention firmly fixed on next weekend. “We’ve now set ourselves up for a big game regardless next week and that’s what we we’ll be focused on,” Best said.

Fullback Rob Kearney won man-of-the-match against Scotland, and said the squad is 'massively determined' to complete the Grand Slam. “It’s the one thing that this team has been looking for a number of years now and we’ve put ourselves in an incredible position.

“They don’t come around too easy, so as a team we’re going to do our very, very best to make sure that we can produce.”

Kearney said the squad has not discussed the possibility of securing Ireland's third ever Grand Slam title

“The idea of a grand slam hasn’t been spoken about as a team throughout the last two months, but it just so happens that there’s a prize at the end of winning next game," he added. “Tonight’s game won’t play huge amount on our minds. Obviously we’ll watch it and we’ll keep a keen interest, but this team is massively geared up going to Twickenham in seven days’ time and winning.”

Online Editors