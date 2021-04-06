'We’re the fittest, strongest and fastest we’ve ever been' - Ireland ready for Six Nations opener

Aoife McDermott is raring to go ahead of Ireland's Six Nations campaign. Photo by Simon Bellis/Sportsfile

IRISH lock forward Aoife McDermott is itching for her side to kick off their Guinness Six Nations challenge against Wales this weekend and claims Adam Griggs' side are the "fittest, strongest and fastest" they have ever been.

"It’s surreal, we’re so excited, there is a great buzz around camp and we’re itching to get going," said Railway Union player McDermott, whose fractured foot forced her from Ireland’s last competitive outing against Italy last year.

Since then, Ireland have suffered a Six Nations abandonment as well as the postponement of their World Cup qualifiers while the 2021 Six Nations saw them awarded a bye to start off which delayed their return by another week.

"I’ve been waiting 13 months, some other players six months, but our preparations have gone well and we’re just excited to get the jerseys on.

"It’s not a major concern that Wales have already played a game. Training has been going well and we’ve been incredibly sharp. We’re the fittest, strongest and fastest we’ve ever been.

"We’ve come on a huge way in the last 12 months so we haven’t had a game but we have had an opportunity to analyse Wales and see what they’re about, stop some of their threats.

"They haven’t seen us play in a while so hopefully we can catch them on the hop. It’s not a factor for us, most teams only have one game up on us so it won’t have a massive impact.

"It’s an advantage seeing them play, we can really analyse them and figure out systems and disrupt their lineout from my point of view. I’m excited from having seeing them and think we can put on a good display.

"I suppose you can never fully replicate the intensity of a test match so it is a little bit of the unknown heading in there but preparations have gone really well and we feel we’re sharp and prepared and it’s about putting it on show on Saturday night.

"We certainly have had more time than ever, 20 camps or something, and with that have the ability to work on set-piece and attack. I’ll think you’ll see some new stuff from us.

"Our set-piece is in a good place, our defence is very fluid and everyone knows their role incredibly well, we’ve never had much clarity in terms of individual roles so it will be good to show that on Saturday."

France destroyed Wales 53-0 in their opening game and Ireland are wary of the wounded hosts on Saturday.

"France came out firing and played a very exciting attacking form of rugby which we’ll have to be alert to defensively," says the former basketball international from Sligo.

"You could tell Wales were not as sharp or as tuned in having not played, but I don’t expect that scenario this weekend because they have that game, they’re battered and bruised and eager to right the wrongs. We’re under no illusions they’re coming looking for victory."

Online Editors