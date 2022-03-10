‘We’re prepared and we’re going to go after them mate’ – Eddie Jones lays down the gauntlet to Ireland

England head coach Eddie Jones has doubled down on the apparent assertion that Ireland are 'red hot favourites' for Saturday's Six Nations showdown at Twickenham.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell dismissed Jones' charm offensive by pointing to his remarks ahead of the 2019 meeting between the two teams, when the Australian said “praise can make you weak.”

Jones has adopted a similar mental approach in the build up this week, and he continued that theme after naming his team for this weekend's much-anticipated clash.

Asked what he made of Ireland's team selection, Jones said: “We’re more concerned about ourselves mate.

"What I do know is they’re red hot favourites. I went to the coffee shop yesterday and the girl says: 'That Irish team must be good, all their ex-players think they’re going to win the game and all the ex-England players think they’re going to win the game. They must be a pretty good team. How are you feeling?'

"I said: 'Just give me the coffee please’."

Asked if he agreed that with the inaccurate suggestion that Ireland are strong favourites, Jones replied: “I’m not a bookmaker mate, I’m a coach. All I’m worried about is my team playing well. We’re prepared and we’re going to go after them mate.”

Jones vowed that his England team will 'break Ireland's cohesion' as he repeatedly pointed to the physical onslaught that awaits from his players.

“As we’ve spoken about, they're a very cohesive team. 80 per cent of the team train for 11 months of the year,” Jones continued.

“They’re a highly organised national union that gets the players in the best condition so we’ve got to break their cohesion.

“Once we break their cohesion, we’ll have opportunities to attack and we’ve then got to be good enough to take them.”

Jones did not downplay the importance of the game, as England go in search of a win that would leave them in with a shout of winning the title when they head to Paris on the final day.

“It’s a semi-final mate. One of the two teams progresses to the final which is the last game. Both teams know what’s at stake. But if you read the papers there is only one team that has a chance of winning it.”

Jones was also asked if anything in Ireland's team selection caught him be surprise, and he added: “I don’t try to guess the opposition’s selection mate. I’ve got enough to worry about here.”