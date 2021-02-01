'We’re 90% there' – Paul O’Connell ready for first Six Nations as coach

Paul O'Connell is gearing up for his first Six Nations in the Irish coaching staff. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Paul O’Connell briefly let his mask slip as he bellowed out orders to pack leader James Ryan – see video below - as the Irish rugby team stepped up their preparations for the Six Nations with a bruising encounter against Ulster at IRFU HQ.

The Irish squad released pictures of their weekend training bout against the northern province as they try to ensure they hit the ground running in Cardiff this Sunday and get their 2021 campaign off to a flyer.

Former Lions captain O’Connell has been drafted in to fix Ireland’s creaking lineout and under-powered maul which undermined Andy Farrell’s underwhelming first year in charge.

“It’s going very well,” said the ex-Munster and Ireland skipper of his early weeks in the coaching setup, after a strenuous weekend work-out against Dan McFarland’s charges.

“It’s been a massive work-load so far to get up to speed and learn the language and learn how we’re doing things. It’s been very enjoyable since we got together on Wednesday.

“We didn’t do any training on Wednesday, we did a walk through on Thursday and then started on Friday. It’s been very good.

“It’s a very different environment to what I was used to at the end of my Ireland playing career. And then in terms of coaching, very different from what I’ve been used to in France.

“And with Covid now it is even more different again. It is very challenging in the hotel but we’ve a great set-up and we’re making as good a job with it as we can.

“We have plenty of engagement with the players on that and they seem to be enjoying themselves and relaxing as well. So it’s different and challenging but very good fun.”

Ireland are wary of a slow start against Wales and in an effort to maximise their preparedness, Ulster, who are out of action for five weeks, were drafted in to provide a different challenge.

“When you come together as a group and train against each other, preparing moves and plays, you don’t have that stress of pressure that you get in a match,” noted O’Connell.

"I’d say we’re 90% of the way there. Against Ulster you’ve a few guys here with a few points to prove. They’re big men, physical and very well-organised.

“And whenever you watch them, they’re very well-organised and excellent. So having them here as a hit-out has been brilliant.

“We have guys playing under that stress, feeling that stress. It would be tough if our first experience of that was the test match against Wales. So this gives us something to review as part of the build-up.”

Meanwhile, Iain Henderson has declared himself fit and raring to go for Ireland’s opener against Wales after coming through the weekend session against Ulster without further complications to his knee injury.

“I want to give a massive thanks to all the physios and medics who have got me back to where I am now,” said the Ulster lock.

“It’s been a tough two or three weeks but we’ve been taking it session by session and it’s nice to get a hit out this weekend.”

Henderson added that it was hugely beneficial for Ireland to prepare against opposition where there was an element of surprise which could test the efficacy of Andy Farrell’s game-plan.

“It’s great to get an outside perspective on how our plays might run, especially against a team who we don’t necessarily know what they will do next.”

