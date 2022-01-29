I was once on a bus to Toulouse with a Grenoble team that was closer to an Espoirs (hopefuls) selection than a senior team. I was a Top 14 coach learning loads, not least about the madness of French rugby.

As the defence coach I was worried, but that anxiety increased when we by-passed our usual midway stop-off point and started to drive down narrow roads towards a small fishing port beside the Étang de Thau, which is the largest lagoon in the Languedoc region and famous for its oyster farms.

It turned out our Directeur Sportif had a special pre-match meal planed. Oysters were replacing the traditional steamed or grilled chicken and pasta. The oysters were lovely to be fair, and as big as your fist, but I haven’t seen them on a recommended nutritional guide anywhere since (well not for sport anyway).

I noticed that this was all that was on offer and there were no carbohydrates, the key source of energy. When I said this to the boss he said ‘oh bien sur’!’ He went off to speak to some of our hosts and five minutes later the players were having some local white wine to wash down their aphrodisiacs. The sugar in the white wine was the carb apparently.

Wales was different to France in lots of ways, but had its challenges. Having also lived and worked in the goldfish bowl of Welsh rugby, I’d say that it is sometimes even crazier than France.

Last week, two of the coaches involved in the regional game went public and said enough is enough. Both Dragons’ Dean Ryan and Cardiff coach Dai Young have seen professional rugby outside of Wales, and they have called on the WRU to create a strategy to give the country’s regional teams some chance to succeed. This is on the back of the regions losing 11 out of 11 matches in the group stages of the European competition.

To understand what Wales has today, it’s useful to look back at how they got there. The Welsh rugby fans are a lot like GAA fans here in that they are attached to their parish, village or town. Rugby was the national game in Wales and huge crowds used to watch their local team play other Welsh clubs, or even friendlies against the big English clubs.

When the game went professional the feeling was that they couldn’t sustain the number of clubs in the first division, so they created regions. There is very little love in Wales for regional rugby. Part of that is down to a lack of success, but some of the apathy goes back to when the regions were formed. Initially Wales had five professional teams, but after the Celtic Warriors, who were effectively a merger of Pontypridd and Bridgend, were disbanded after just one season in 2004, they had four — as in Ireland. Vast parts of Wales are sparsely populated, so three of the four pro teams are in each other’s pockets, relatively close to each other along the M4 motorway.

Take the Dragons. With a stadium in Newport, which is a city with a population of 145,000, they were grouped with clubs like Ebbw Vale, Pontypool, Bedwas, Crosskeys, Newbridge and Caerphilly. Those clubs are known as Valleys clubs and their fans historically hated Newport RFC. So the idea that they were now being effectively swallowed up by their biggest rival didn’t sit well with them.

The Dragons were initially named the Gwent Dragons, which alienated the Newport RFC fans who, to be fair, had the fourth highest average attendance in the UK in 2003 behind just Gloucester, Leicester and Northampton. With season tickets sales struggling, the company set up to run the side entered administration before a game had been played, and as a compromise ‘Newport’ was added to the team name in a double-sized font, while ‘Gwent’ was reduced.

This alienated the Valleys and some of the Newport fans decided to follow Newport RFC instead of the region.

When the WRU saved the region from bankruptcy in 2017, they quickly rebranded as the Dragons and there was a big PR campaign to try and win back the Valleys. However, it only pissed off the Newport fans even more and the Valleys fans weren’t interested in coming to watch a team that wasn’t winning.

Cardiff Blues had similar identity issues and conflict and last year dropped the Blues from their name and are going to base their identity solely around Cardiff RFC for the foreseeable future in an effort to tap into their history and traditional fan base.

Warren Gatland did an incredible job to achieve such success with Wales. His reputation as a proven winner helped massively and it gave the Welsh players confidence that his methods worked. He built stability and quality in his coaching staff and when players went into camp they improved.

He had a once-in-a-generation group of players too. Alun-Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Dan Biggar, George North and Leigh Halfpenny all have CVs that compare favourably with our golden crop — O’Connell, O’Driscoll, O’Gara, Kearney, Best, Heaslip, Sexton — at international level at least and if you include World Cup performances, supersedes them.

Some of the best racehorse trainers believe you can only have your best animal ready to peak three times a year and I certainly feel that the Welsh players have to go to the well less often than their French, English or Irish counterparts. They rarely play knockout matches in either the URC or Europe and even the crowds for regional derbies are dropping off year on year. International rugby certainly is the biggest show in town for them and even with injuries in the squad, Wales are still capable of putting a very competitive team on paper against us next week.

There are some great people in Welsh rugby trying to bring about change. I was lucky enough to work under David Buttress, who was one of the early drivers of Just Eat, at the Dragons and he has the commercial nous and energy to try and create a stronger regional game. But he can’t do it alone.

He suggested a salary cap for the URC recently in an effort to make the competition more competitive, but the chances of the Irish provinces reducing their squad spend to the level of the Welsh or Italians are between slim and none. I have no issue with a salary cap, but the priority for the Welsh regions needs to be focussing on how they can generate the income to compete rather than expect others who have created those revenue streams to come down to them.

At least Buttress is putting forward ideas. It drove me crazy in Wales that everyone was a critic but few were willing to suggest things or try and change the situation. Too many decisions are made out of compromise and decisions made out of compromise are rarely great ones.

Amanda Blanc was unveiled as chair of the Professional Games Board in 2019 but walked away form the role in December. She is a former CEO of the insurance giant Aviva and was listed in Forbes’ top 30 of the world’s most influential women in 2022. Welsh rugby needs people like Blanc and Buttress to help them create and also drive their strategy.

At the moment it’s built on sand and while success at the top can and has camouflaged that in recent years, it’s unlikely to last forever.

The French used the goal of a home World Cup in 2023 as their compelling reason to create synergy between the pro clubs and the national team and the turnaround is there for all to see. Welsh rugby’s North Star might not be as inspirational as a home World Cup win, but survival and long-term good health is a pretty compelling motivation in itself.

Good local wine and oysters are hard to find in Wales but they have always produced incredible players and teams and will hopefully continue to do so for years to come.