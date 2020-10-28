'We'll stick to the plan and see how it unfolds' - England outcome won't alter Farrell's French thinking

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell won't alter his game-plan for France on Saturday depending on Six Nations results elsewhere. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell insists that he will not alter his side's game-plan for Saturday's Six Nations showdown in Paris, no matter what England do against Italy beforehand.

Ireland's destiny will remain in their own hands regardless of England's result in Rome, as Farrell's side know that a bonus point win would guarantee them the title.

However, the championship could well come down to points difference, which would leave Ireland knowing exactly what is required of them against an excellent French side, as their game kicks off late on Saturday evening.

It's all set up for a thrilling finale, but Farrell is adamant that Ireland won't adjust how they go about winning at the Stade de France.

“Not necessarily because you could be playing on the back foot,” Farrell said.

“You could get four tries and still lose the game. They are so dangerous. There is no point in scoring four and they score six. You won't get what you want from that.

“We will stick to the plan and see how it unfolds. Hopefully we put enough pressure on the game to open it up somewhere down the line.

“It's a tough old task, isn't it? We know what the French are capable of and, watching them last weekend, they are a formidable side, especially at home. They have got threats all over the field.

“The forward pack is very physical and very dominating in terms of going forward and set-piece wise. There are a lot of things we have to make sure we handle, first and foremost.”

Irish teams have come unstuck against bigger, more powerful opposition in recent times, but Farrell is confident that his side will be able to live with a heavy duty French outfit.

“The togetherness, the thought process among the group,” he said when asked what makes him believe Ireland can handle France's power.

“We're not just doing it for the individual, we're doing it for the group and for what's going on in the country at this moment in time. The added addition of a stalwart making his 100th cap. It's a pretty special week for us all.

“We did pretty well last week in trying to create our own atmosphere but France did exactly the same at home. It's a daunting task. We have won there before when there was a full house.

“This will be a little bit different but the game is still the game. The clashes will still happen, the tactics will still unfold and whoever handles that the best on the day will come out on top.”

Cian Healy is in line to join an exclusive club as he becomes just the sixth Irish player to win 100 caps or more for his country.

The 33-year-old joins the likes of Brian O’Driscoll (133), Ronan O’Gara (128), Rory Best (124), Paul O’Connell (108) & John Hayes (105).

Farrell admitted it had been a pleasure to work alongside Healy for so many years.

“The key word in describing Cian is resilience and any top player, I don't think they ever quite get comfortable enough to think that selection is just going to happen,” the Ireland boss added.

“What has driven Cian on to win a hundred caps is his fight to keep on improving. Over time he has understood himself and his body.

“I heard him say earlier in the week that he was a devilish kid and that he got away with murder as a youngster but like any top, top professional who ends up getting to this milestone and an unbelievable feat.

“He has been unbelievably professional in how he has looked after himself and driven himself to try and get to this point.

“We honestly feel it is a privilege to be involved in this occasion with Cian. I feel incredibly fortunate that I am able to select him for his hundredth, I actually feel like a cheat because there are far more coaches that have done far more back the line than I have.”

Online Editors