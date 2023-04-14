‘We treat players with the utmost respect’ – Greg McWilliams defends IRFU amid accusations of sexism

Ireland coach Greg McWilliams has defended the IRFU against accusations of sexism and says he and his coaches treat players with respect.

A stinging critique of the union’s running of the women’s game appeared in the Daily Telegraph yesterday, with the coach facing a number of questions on the matter at his team announcement press conference yesterday.

In the article, an unnamed player described the selection process as “a horror-show” with accounts of players not being told they were being dropped.

The IRFU is likened to an ‘Old Boys Club’ by the article, which alleges a “prominent figure in Irish rugby” said ‘who gives a f*** about women’s rugby?’ during a speech by the union’s president John Robinson at a dinner last month.

There is also an allegation that players were not properly consulted about the decision to wear navy shorts due to period concerns and an account of players being denied access to protein supplements ahead of last year’s summer tour to Japan.

“Players don’t like when they’re not selected and as a coach, my job is to pick who I believe are the best players right now to represent Ireland,” McWilliams said. “If players aren’t happy they weren’t selected, well I can’t do anything about that.

“We give them reasons, we give them work-ons, we let them know through the process, not the emotion.

“If an ex-player wasn’t good enough to play for Ireland, well that’s my opinion as a head coach.

“We treat them with the utmost respect.”

Asked if he agreed that the IRFU is a sexist organisation, McWilliams said: “No, not at all”.