'We regret if the billboard caused offence or confusion' - Guinness to take down Six Nations ad after criticism

A billboard erected to promote the start of the 2019 Six Nations, which began last night, featured the slogan, 'You Don’t Pick A Side. Your Grandparents Have Done That Already', which was criticised by a number of people, including the Immigrant Council of Ireland.

Writing on social media, the organisation said of the Guinness advert:

"It doesn't celebrate the strength of the Irish team (& wider society) or the huge benefit our diversity brings."

The Times Ireland is reporting that Guinness will take down the ad and Diageo, Guinness' parent company, said that the intention behind the billboard was to 'convey the passion with which people follow the team they support'.

"The billboard was meant to show the competitive nature of the Guinness Six Nations," they said.

"It was to convey the passion with which people follow the team they support, be it because of where they were born, where they live or familial ties as well as the heightened intensity of these rivalries due to the proximity and history of the competing countries.

"We regret if the billboard caused offence or confusion. This was absolutely not our intention."

Ireland take on England at 16.45 in the opening game of the Six Nations for Joe Schmidt's side.

Online Editors