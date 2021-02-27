'We played really, really well' – Sexton's delight with team performance in win over Azzurri

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton, centre, celebrates with team-mates including Craig Casey, Garry Ringrose and Rob Herring after their late try during the Six Nations win over Italy in Rome. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton had a broad smile on his face, post-match, as he cast a glance over Ireland’s 48-10 Six Nations win over Italy in Rome.

“We played really, really well,” said the Irish skipper. “Our forwards were excellent and us backs were able to repay them a bit for what happened against Wales and France, with the pack going well those days and maybe us guys outside them didn’t deliver the goods.”

Sexton also produced a wry grin when asked about the early disallowed Irish try which French TMO Romain Poite didn’t give even though Iain Henderson seemed to get the ball over the Italian try-line.

“Was Romain the TMO,” the Irish captain inquired with an innocent look on his face. “Anyway we didn’t let it distract us, that can happen at times when things go wrong, but we put Garry Ringrose over from the next play and got on with it.

“We played well, but we knew it would be a tough game, a very physical one, and it was just that.

“Little things have gone wrong for us in the previous matches and it was a matter of putting them right and putting all the work we’ve been doing behind the scenes to good use and that’s what happened here.”

For man of the match Tadhg Beirne it was a good afternoon all round. “We knew it would be hard coming here, but we put a good shift in and it came off. Physically this was always gojng to be tough, but we delivered.”

Online Editors