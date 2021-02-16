We need to win our last three games, insists Farrell

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has challenged his team to salvage something from their floundering Six Nations campaign by winning their remaining games against Italy, Scotland and England.

The head coach is under increasing pressure after his side became the first Irish side to lose their first

two matches since 1998 with a disappointing defeat to France. The title is now almost certainly beyond Ireland for the third successive year, meaning Farrell and his team are playing for pride and prize money.

“Three victories, that’s what we expect of ourselves,” he said. “We want to show our character now, because obviously Italy are there to win and they are at home so we will need to take that game on full steam ahead.

“Then, as we saw on Saturday, going to Murrayfield is no easy task at all because they are playing particularly well at this moment in time. They were unlucky (against Wales) and the English here (in Dublin) for the last game is another chance to get back to the Aviva and hopefully get the right result, what we expect of ourselves there.”

Farrell expects Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray to be fit in time for the Italy game, but it appears unlikely that either Jacob Stockdale or Caelan Doris will be available.

“Well, we want to win, you know?” Farrell said when asked whether it would be an automatic recall for the duo or if he’d stick with less experienced players. “We want to win the next three games so we will pick the best side accordingly for each game.”

Despite back-to-back losses at the start of the Six Nations against Wales and France, Farrell insists the team is making progress.

“I think more of our game is coming together,” he said. “It was quite pleasing in the first half (against France), the combination of game-understanding bits and our set-piece and I think our breakdown has come along a hell of a lot as well, we’re getting much quicker ball.

“I suppose a few things together you don’t get (many) opportunities up at the top level but we have to be better at finishing those chances off.”

