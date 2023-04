Dannah O’Brien is really talented. A county footballer with Carlow and one of the top scorers in the Women’s AIL last season. But she is only 19. Photo: Sportsfile

We were seething. We were two wins from two and the reigning champions were coming to town. But instead of sending our best available side to run out on the Donnybrook grass, an IRFU gamble on the ‘Vegas 3’ left us short-changed.