We must back up Italian job with better against the Scots – Beirne

Ireland’s man of the match Tadhg Beirne says they are determined to build on Saturday’s comprehensive win over Italy by producing even better against Scotland on Sunday week.

The Munster forward, who starred on his switch to back-row in Rome, says Andy Farrell’s team are determined to finish strong after belatedly claiming their first victory after defeats to Wales and France.

“It is huge,” he said. “We were obviously bitterly disappointed in the first two games.

“We got our first win but it is not going to mean much unless we back it up against Scotland so there is going to be a huge focus to back it up there with a performance.

“We are going to have to up it again because they have been playing really well. They may be without a game in four weeks if they don’t play next week so it could be an interesting one.”

Ireland will monitor David Kilcoyne who was removed and failed his Head Injury Assessment, as well as Tadhg Furlong (ankle), Ronan Kelleher (dead calf) and Jordan Larmour (hip flexor) who all came off in the 48-10 win.

Farrell said he’d release a host of players to their provinces for next weekend’s interprovincial fixtures. The IRFU are due to issue a release today.

Scotland, meanwhile, look set to play France in their postponed match on the weekend of March 27 – a week after the rest of the tournament reaches its conclusion. That means they’ll have a month between their matches against Wales and Ireland.

