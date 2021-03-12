'We know what they’ll bring' - Scotland second row says Ireland 'haven’t changed that much'

Scotland lock Scott Cummings has issued a dismissal of his opponents as they bid to avoid a fifth defeat to Ireland in three years, claiming they know what to expect from the visitors to Murrayfield this Sunday.

“There’s definitely a couple of things, and I think we’ve changed a lot of things over the past couple of years,” the Glasgow player said when pressed as to how they can amend their dreadful run of results.

“I always talk about us becoming tough to beat, and we’re definitely working on that. You look at results in the Six Nations so far and we achieved that against England, and then against Wales, we didn’t quite get over the line but it was a very close game.

“We know it’s going to be a massive game against Ireland. They’re always a great team, and they probably haven’t changed that much. They have a lot of the same sort of players they have played with for the past five or six years at least, so we know what they’ll bring.

“They’ll keep possession constantly, playing away with the ball, so we’ll have to be very strong defensively and on form in attack too.

“After the game in Dublin, we were pretty disappointed and it certainly wasn’t the result we were looking for. But we put that to bed and there’s been a lot of rugby played since then. We’re happy with the way things are going just now so that’s what we’re focusing on.”

Cummings will come up against potential Lions lock forward James Ryan for the fourth time this weekend, having started the last two games and coming off the bench in the World Cup humbling.

Although he has little memory of their encounters – believing they had met just once before – he agrees the Dubliner belongs in the exalted company occupied by some of the other leading second-rows in the Guinness Six Nations.

“He’s obviously a great player. He has that fantastic work-rate around the pitch and has become quite an important leader for them.

“Ireland have got a lot of great players so there’s a lot of players you have to focus on to nullify them, and then the game becomes a bit easier sometimes.”

Cummings does not demur when quizzed as to Ryan’s Lions potential.

“If you look at international rugby at the moment, and some of the second-rows we’ve played – like Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury and Alun Wyn-Jones so far – there seems to be a lot of really experienced players in that position, and James Ryan has come through in Ireland as one of those players.

“He’s a great player and it will be good to play against him. Ireland have got a lot of good second-rows, and you can include Tadhg Beirne in that, who obviously plays six sometimes as well.

“There’s a good block of second-rows there, and it will be a good test at that line-out area, especially.”

