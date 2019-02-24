Stuttering Ireland tiptoed out of Rome with an unconvincing 26-16 Guinness Six Nations victory, claiming the four-try bonus point but suffering a serious scare from Conor O'Shea's men.

'We haven't really gelled' - Joe Schmidt and Peter O'Mahony pleased with bonus-point win but not the manner of it

Quinn Roux, Jacob Stockdale, Keith Earls and Conor Murray crossed for an Ireland side again struggling for fluency and rhythm.

Edoardo Padovani and Luca Morisi bagged tries for Italy to lead 16-12 at half-time, but Ireland edged home to leave the Azzurri still without a Six Nations win under O'Shea's stewardship.

Ireland's niggles were underlined by Johnny Sexton muttering angrily to himself and kicking out in frustration when he was replaced late on for Jack Carty to make his Test debut.

Bundee Aki suffered a head injury and Sexton played through a minor leg problem that led to Murray taking over goal-kicking duties.

Head coach Joe Schmidt wanted Ireland - and chiefly half-backs Murray and Sexton - to rediscover the rhythm which underscored their stellar 2018.

That fluency continues to elude Ireland and their British and Irish Lions playmakers, but Schmidt's men must at least be credited for emerging unscathed from a tricky situation.

Schmidt lamented the early loss of Aki, unforced errors and set-piece struggles after the game.

He told Virgin Media Sport: "We were too inaccurate.

"We're normally nailed on at the set-piece and we didn't quite get that set-piece flow ball and then when we did get it, we put passes down.

"It is uncharacteristic for us . We don't normally give up those balls. We'll have a look at it and try to reconcile a few things.

"We had an early change with Bundee (Aki) coming off and it was probably the worst swap we could have anticipated. We didn't really have another 12 and it meant that Keith had to go to 13.

"We feel a little frustrated that we haven't really gelled and we haven't kept the same group together for the first 40 minutes when we'd like to get a bit of rhythm."

Schmidt said his side had plenty to work on, but was satisfied they got the job done.

"The bottom line is you want the win and you want the bonus point, so we've got our five points and we'll go home happy with the points but certainly not the performance," he said.

"You've got to be fair to Italy. They put a lot of pressure on. They made the ruck very tough and on the back of that, when the ball spilled loose or they got opportunities they broke very quickly and put us under pressure.

"Their second try was top drawer, the one that Luca Morisi finished off, and for us it was probably summed up in the last eighth of the game.

"Jacob Stockdale did exceptional, he went from the end goal to the halfway, one man to beat, and the pass goes to ground. Sometimes when we managed to make the break we managed to manufacture an error."

Ireland skipper and man of the match O'Mahony did not agree that his side turned in a below-par performance.

"I don't know about that," he told ITV Sport. "We know how difficult it is coming to Rome. Every time we come here we get an incredible physical battle.

"I think (Italy coach) Conor (O'Shea) has done an incredible job with Italy, I think they're a super rugby team.

"They put us under pressure massively and we expected that. We knew certainly for the first 60 minutes they're very dangerous.

"There's certainly stuff we can do better, stuff we can work hard on over the next couple of weeks before France," O'Mahony added.

"But five points away from home, there's a lot of expectation on us, but it's a difficult thing to win away from home in the Six Nations.

"We've dug out two of them now, it's a hard thing to do so credit to the lads."

"We need to have a good look at the last couple of weeks and improve on some of the very good stuff we're doing and improve on some of the stuff we need to get better at."

Italy coach O'Shea felt his side played with plenty of intensity, but still lacked the consistency to match the top nations.

"You're talking to me after we've lost a game," the Irishman told ITV. "We talked about playing with intensity and ambition, which we did.

"We'll talk about our discipline and we'll talk about the try in the first half, which was a gift for Jacob (Stockdale), we'll have to look at everything in the cold light of day.

"You saw heart and desire and we just needed a break or better execution at times against the second-best side in the world.

"It's another result and another statistic. We'll have to dust ourselves down and create a level of consistency of performance and, if we do, we'll climb our way back to where we want to be."

