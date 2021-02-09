'We have to explain the risks' - Doctor who stood Johnny Sexton down for 12 weeks issues concussion warning

Johnny Sexton is a doubt to face France in the Six Nations after picking up a head knock against Wales. Image credit: Sportsfile.

The French neurologist who stood down Johnny Sexton for 12 weeks in late 2014 on the back of concussion-related issues has warned him against the risks of returning too soon after his latest head injury.

Speaking to French publication RMC Sport ahead of Sunday's Six Nations game between Ireland and France, Dr Jean-François Chermann said that players with a history of concussion, like Sexton, must be fully aware of the potential long-term effects on their brain.

Sexton was forced off in the latter stages of Ireland's defeat in Wales last weekend after Justin Tipuric's knee accidentally caught the out-half in the head, which resulted in him being left lying on the ground before he sought medical attention and was then substituted.

The 35-year old conducted his post-match media duties as normal and having later undergone a head injury assessment (HIA), Sexton has not had any setbacks in terms of the return-to-play protocols, according to Ireland's defence coach Simon Easterby, who spoke today during a routine press conference.

Ireland are optimistic that Sexton will be passed fit to feature against France this weekend, but Dr Chermann has raised concerns.

"From a philosophical point of view, from an ethical point of view, when you play rugby at a high level, when you practice boxing or a so-called traumatic sport, there are obviously risks that are incurred,” Dr Chermann told RMC Sport.

"But there are also such extraordinary benefits, on the narcissistic level, on the level of social life, the athlete will build such extraordinary memories.

"On the other hand, we are not sure that repeated knockouts can inevitably lead to long-term pathology. So I think it's important to explain it to him.

"But all the tests that were done on this player, for example when he was playing Racing, showed that he had exceptional cognitive performance.

"So what it takes is for him to know what to expect and make the right decisions. I think we can now hear 'Yes, I have a risk of developing a neurodegenerative disease but I want to take that risk'. But we have to explain to him what it is.

"The doctor's part, fundamental to this story, is: if there are symptoms, if his tests are disturbed, the doctor must stop him from playing on Sunday.

"Conversely, if there are no symptoms, if the tests are perfect, the fact that he has had many concussions before is a problem, but I think we do not have enough obvious elements to prevent him from continuing his rugby career."

Asked if Sexton's history of head injuries should impact whether or not he is permitted to play against France on Sunday, Dr Chermann responded:

"The important thing is that you have to explain to the player what he incurs when he has had multiple concussions. There is a lot of questioning about long-term complications around concussions.

"And the question that arises is, at some point, are we going to develop these complications as a result of recurring concussions?

"But it’s a real debate right now. Are one, two, three, four concussions necessary to develop, for example, a disease such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, or can some people have ten concussions without these long-term complications?

"And in this case, I think what's really important is that if the patient is asymptomatic, if he has recovered well, if his tests are cognitively good, if he has not loss of balance and even though he has had several concussions, what I think is fundamental is really what is called informed consent.”

Dr Chermann acknowledged that he is aware of the legal action currently being taken by a group of ex-players led by former English World Cup-winning hooker Steve Thompson.

But he warned that players such as Sexton, must understand the potential dangers if they suffer repeated bangs to the head, even if they come through the return-to-play protocols.

“Yes, I am aware of these cases and understand it,” Dr Chermann added.

“And I find, ultimately, that in a case like that of Sexton, we could consider that when there have been so many concussions in the history, we ask ourselves questions, which precisely the players take, in some cases, the decision to continue playing.

“It also belongs to them in a way. Because sometimes it's complicated for us. I think there are obvious things that players are forbidden to play for.

“A player who is symptomatic, who has a headache, who is tired, who is insomniac, who has character disturbances, cognitive impairment as a result of a concussion, obviously he cannot play. But when he has memory tests that are normal, no symptoms, resumes step training and feels fine, even though he has several concussions in his history, it's still very complicated.

“Because there is no definite proof that he will develop a neurodegenerative pathology. It's hard to stop him from practicing his passion."

Online Editors