'We have full confidence in the coaches' - Ringrose backs Andy Farrell's Ireland vision

Garry Ringrose thinks that Ireland are close to clicking in attack. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose insists the players have full confidence in the direction the team is heading under Andy Farrell and Mike Catt, whose attacking game-plan has come under increasing scrutiny.

And Ringrose says Farrell is well able to law down the law when he feels he needs to in his role as head coach.

Asked what Farrell's relationship is like with the players, most of whom he has worked with for years when he was defence coach, Ringrose explained:

"He's very personable and has a relationship with each individual, which is important. But he does have that, he steps up in meetings or at half-time if there's areas we need to be better at or aren't meeting the standards.

"They're the standards we set ourselves, he doesn't hesitate to remind us in that ruthless fashion you're talking about.

"You probably don't see it much from him, but he steps up when he needs to."

The feeling coming out of the Ireland camp in recent days is that the players must take more ownership for their decision-making on the pitch.

Although the attack is struggling to fire under Catt, Ringrose believes Ireland are not far from clicking.

"We have full confidence in the coaches, confidence in each other," the 26-year old said.

"Communication and reading each other is important, but even without communication with the guy on the ball, how you react and stay connected in the moment with him.

"If you're on the ball you're just worrying about beating your man or creating a half chance and you know the guys around you can pre-empt that and stay connected with you.

"That's the challenge with the attack. It's in the space, each team we play defends slightly differently, have different personalities in different positions.

"It's how we can adapt and be the best version of ourselves.

"Whether it's a strike through, create space on the edges, putting the ball in behind... it's being able to do all of it, then in the moment making the right decisions."

"I know I made the wrong decision once or twice. If I read the pictures better in that moment then it might create a different outcome, that might create a different narrative about how the game is played," Ringrose added.

