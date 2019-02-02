Ireland were beaten comprehensively as England got their Six Nations off to a bonus-point hammering of the holders.

'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams slams Ireland and Joe Schmidt's tactics

The bonus point, 20-32, victory for Eddie Jones' side came after a fortnight of tactical deliberations and arguments, mainly focused around Robbie Henshaw starting at fullback for Ireland.

The usually tactically-astute Joe Schmidt opted for Henshaw at 15, despite a significant lack of game time there in previous years and the master of mind games, Eddie Jones, took full advantage.

Matt Williams, speaking after the game as part of the Virgin Media punditry line-up, said that the game was lost in those decisions made prior to kick-off. Resting Johnny Sexton in the month prior to the game and the selection of Robbie Henshaw were the undoing of the champions, he added.

"We got our bums well and truly spanked," the former Wallabies coach said.

"First thing is we were out-planned. Sexton hasn't played in a month, Johnny should have played.

"We played a fullback who hasn't played a game there in four years; he has only played 60 minutes since November. I've seen milk turn faster than Robbie was turning today. He didn't look ready to play that position because there is so much running in being a fullback."

England were revolutionary in their use of attacking kicks with Henshaw slow to track across and Earls targeted with late tackles and aerial challenges from the off. Williams said that Ireland must hold their hands up to England's tactical superiority, that saw their wingers rule supreme over the Irish back-three.

"England kicked us off the park," he said.

"Our back three had a bad day. I think Keith Earls is in the form of his career and he made a couple of blues today. They targeted his wing and they went for him. You heard a prop [Mako Vunipola accepting Man of the Match] say 'our wingers were sensational'. How many times have you heard a prop say their wingers were sensational? They wouldn't even know they were on the field.

"They were very good. Their line-speed took us out of the game. We saw Furlong getting driven back two or three times. I haven't seen that in three or four years. New Zealand couldn't do it on the Lions tour but they did it.

"So we've got to say, on every front, their enthusiasm, their energy, their chasing game, their physicality, their pre-game planning, they got it right and we've got to put our hands up and say it."

Online Editors