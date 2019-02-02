JOE Schmidt claimed that his first home defeat in the Six Nations, and the heaviest to England in Dublin for 15 years, was a reality check as his team's Grand Slam defence was grounded on day one.

'We got man-handled' - Joe Schmidt says England defeat a 'reality check' and aims one criticism at Jones' men

"It's really disappointing, not too dis-similar to the All Blacks here a couple of years ago when we got beaten up and we got beaten up again today.

"We have to believe and go to Scotland who now share the championship lead and we need to be more cohesive and abrasive.

"I don't think tonight was anything other than two really big teams, one winning fine margins and the other not, They have enormous power and we struggle to contain their power runners.

"We have to do that in the future, get off the line quicker to take some of that space. It's a reality check.

"They put pressure on, defensively got off the line. They got a second try in behind us but we need to keep a cool head. We have young players and struggling for cohesion.

"We never hit the ground running, even last year. We have had success in Europe, we had some tired bodies in our training week and we tend to get better in the championship as it continues.

"We got man-handled a little bit, it was very hard to generate momentum. We over-played because we couldn't get into the aerial battle. They got access into our aerial battle.

"We were chasing the game in the last quarter and there are regrets about losing the bonus point."

England dominated every aspect of the game but Schmidt was critical of the manner in which the visitors bossed the skies.

"They did their homework and they denied us access in the aerial game, they saw how it was going to be refereed.

"Even Keith Earls taken out and taken out again and then we have to take him off. We have to win those battles but it's hard when you get taken out."

Ireland also shipped a couple of injuries with Devin Toner joining Earls in departing early.

"Keith is very sore, Devin Toner came down awkwardly and we'll have to wait and see. It's Murphy's Law we get an injury in a position where we already have injuries."

