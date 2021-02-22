'We firmly believe the way we're going is the right way' – Mike Catt defends Ireland's attack

Under-fire Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt says he believes the team's attack will improve.

The English World Cup winner has come in for criticism after Ireland scored just two tries in the defeats to Wales and France, one of which was the result of a lucky bounce from a lost lineout.

Catt confirmed that Ireland have had no issues with Covid-19 despite the outbreak in the France camp since their return from Dublin. Ireland's players and staff have been tested four times since the game.

He also said every member of the 36-man squad named on Sunday is fit to face Italy where he'll hope to see better execution from his troops.

"Every team wants to score four or five tries in every game, they want to go out and express themselves," he said.

"Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. Where we currently are, we firmly believe the way we're going is the right way.

"We probably could have scored two or three extra tries against Wales with 14 men with the opportunities we created. Against France as well.

"It's about making sure that at this level, players understand that you have to nail what you create.

"We've obviously been pretty disappointed in terms of our finishing, but ultimately the players have got to get that right for this weekend."

Catt accepts that criticism of his misfiring attack is justified.

"If you're not scoring tries, everybody has got room to criticise, haven't they? How many did France score against us?" he said.

"Listen, when you're playing against a Wales side with 14 men, you look back to the Six Nations, the Nations Cup and stuff, we have scored some good tries, we've scored some very exciting tries, the players have done exceptionally well.

"Circumstances haven't let us do that in this campaign at the moment, so that's why the focus for this weekend is making sure we can get a foothold in the game and go and do what we're good at.

"I’m doing my job and I am thoroughly enjoying my job.

"That’s how I put my focus into it. My job is working with the team and making sure we perform.

"Unfortunately, we haven’t done that to the standard that everybody else expects us to and we expect to.

"I will continue doing the job and won’t worry about the stories on the outside.”

After his boss said he was feeling the heat last week, Catt said he was not feeling under too much pressure.

“It depends what you classify as pressure," he said.

"If you feel like you are going in the direction, and you believe that things take time to get ready – I know we don’t have a lot of time at international level and expectation is no higher from Andy and the rest of the coaches in terms of how we want to play the game.

"Winning at this level is ultimately the be all and end all. From a pressure point of view.

"I see it as us continuing what we need to do to make the players better, to understand how we want the game to be played and ultimately we will see the regards on the back of it.”

