'We feel we can control it better' - Johnny Sexton says it's up to Ireland to solve their scrum issues

JOHNNY SEXTON says it is up to Ireland to do better at the scrum than they did last Saturday.

The captain said his side learnt a lot from their record win over England, a game that saw their normally reliable scrum come under pressure and cough up six penalties in a high-pressure 80 minutes that saw them take a step towards a Triple Crown and potential Championship while also throwing a new focus on their set-piece.

After the game, coach Andy Farrell said Ireland possess a "world-class" scrum and suggested he took issue with referee Mathieu Raynal's interpretations in that area which have also come in for scrutiny in the aftermath of a bizarre match.

Although he conceded he's no scrum expert, however, Sexton says it is a matter for Ireland to fix rather than to leave to the officials.

"Look, I talked to the props obviously at the time because I’ve got to go through the ref and I’ve got to ask for some solutions," he said.

"We weren’t probably getting that detail but it’s hard in the heat of battle for all parties, for the props, for the ref, for me dealing with the ref.

“The lads have sat down and looked at it. They feel that we can control things better from our side.

"Obviously, the speculation about which were penalties or not, the lads feel that they can do their things better and that’s what we hope to do this week, and make sure we get back to what we normally are at scrummaging, which is excellent. So we have the lads and the personnel to turn things around.”

Sexton says Ireland are the better for their struggles in the face of 14-man England's resistance last Saturday.

“We’ve taken a lot out of the game," he said.

"I think we got a lot of things right. We were sloppy in some areas which we’ve looked at. You learn a lot in showing what we showed, which was a lot of character to stay in the fight, and stay in the moment, and make sure we were able to bounce back from a lot of setbacks and a lot of things that weren’t going our way and still be able to recover.

"So, we learned a lot that if we can get out of that situation it will stand to us in the future as well.“

"There’s lots of learnings on the other side of it. We need to be more accurate, we need to be better disciplined. They were the main things really.”

Sexton's focus is now on lifting his first piece of silverware as Ireland captain.

The 36-year-old and his side know that the Triple Crown is theirs if they defeat Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, while an Ireland win and a France defeat guarantees his side the title.

Lifting the Crown on home soil is an added incentive.

“Yeah, it would be very special," he said.

"Once we had lost that game to France we set our targets on this.

"It’s the only thing that is in our control. If we can get a win and if we can do that, then we’re guaranteed.

"Obviously, for us then that would be a good thing and then we can sit back and watch the end of it.

“But we have to hold our end of the bargain up. We have to make sure that we play really well. We have to perform on the big stage which is where we’re at. We want to perform for people who come and watch us.

"All our focus is on our performance but yeah it’s good to know that if we do get it right and get a win that we’ve got a chance to lift some silverware in front of all those people.

“We definitely won’t be underestimating Scotland. We know some of the big results that they’ve had over the last couple of years away from home.

"I suppose they hadn’t a good record away from home and then in the last couple of years they’ve beaten France, they’ve beaten England and Wales in Parc y Scarlets.

“They’ve had some big scalps away from home and they’re a team to be reckoned with. I know they’ve no Championship to play for but that’s when they can be at their most dangerous because they’ve got nothing to lose. They want to finish as high up the table as possible.

“But also any time you play a game, whether it’s a November international, a summer international, a Six Nations game, that doesn’t have something riding on it.

"It’s very special. You’re still playing for your country, you’re still representing a lot, and we’re preparing for their best performance and they’ve got some outstanding individuals.”