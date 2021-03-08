‘We don't want freebie points’ – Scotland’s Sam Skinner calls for France game to go ahead

Scotland have included Sam Skinner (above), Nick Haining and Rufus McLean in a 34-man squad for Sunday's Six Nations match against Ireland at Murrayfield

Recalled Scottish forward Sam Skinner insists that his side’s postponed Guinness Six Nations clash with France should go ahead – even if Gregor Townsend’s overseas stars might miss out.

Exeter’s Skinner and full-back Stuart Hogg, as well as star out-half Finn Russell are just a number of players who could be deprived of featuring should their clubs refuse their release with a March 26 date mooted.

Others feel that, as has happened in European club competition, Scotland should be awarded the fixture on a 28-0 scoreline as they had no role to play in the fixture’s postponement last month, with controversy continuing to swirl about whether or not France broke Covid protocols.

"As players, we want the game to go ahead," Skinner said.

"We don't want freebie points at all. I'm sure spectators want to see it as well, so I'm all for making the game happen, definitely.

"I haven’t spoken to the guys about getting released to play. Obviously it is a concern. You’d like to think the solution that can be resolved and there’s a way around it. I don’t know the politics behind it. I imagine money is involved.

"You’d like to think there’s a solution there and you want the top players available to play for Scotland because that could be a hell of a game against France.

"You don’t want what happened in the autumn when France played their second or third team. That was a shame. For the sport you want everyone to be available.

"But I think the game should go ahead. It was the same with us at Exeter we lost to Toulouse technically because of the same situation. Everyone’s in the same boat and if there’s a way of making the game go ahead, let’s make it happen."

Glasgow Warriors’ US-born full-back Rufus McLean joins Skinner in the Scottish squad, with Edinburgh number eight Nick Haining also recalled to face Ireland this Sunday.

"It’s huge, I’m extremely grateful. You never take these call-ups for granted. I was gutted and disappointed not to be involved from the start," he said.

"I tried to control what I could control and play as well as I could. I’m grateful to be back up here, don’t know what it means but I’m going to put my best foot forward and see what comes out the other end.

"We haven’t started our preview process on Ireland yet but I played in the last game and they’re a quality side.

"The way they’re talking and playing they seem to be in a strong and confident place so there’s a hell of a battle coming up this weekend and we can’t wait to get stuck in."

