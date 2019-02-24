Conor O'Shea says his side are sick of being good losers s defeat to Ireland ensured his miserable losing streak in the Six Nations continued.

'We don't want a pat on the back' - Conor O'Shea sick of Italy being gallant losers after 20th successive Six Nations loss

Ireland recovered to claim a 26-16 victory over Italy in the Six Nations to keep their title dream alive at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday after the hosts surrendered a halftime lead to fall to a 20th consecutive defeat in the competition.

The hosts led 16-12 at the break but Keith Earls put Ireland ahead 11 minutes into the second half before Conor Murray dived over to give the visitors their all-important fourth try.

Joe Schmidt's Ireland side earned a bonus-point win that leaves them third in the standings on nine points, one point behind England and three adrift of leaders Wales.

“We're trying to push the boundaries. We don't want a pat on the back. We wanted to put some pressure on Ireland. You know you're going to have to tackle against them," O'Shea said.

“Like Ireland in the 90s, we'll continue to build and I don't give a hoot.

“We'll look at errors. We're proud. It's a results business. We live in an immediate world. You put your neck on the line. There'll be lazy articles written about Italy again.

We're pretty gutted at the defeat.”

O'Shea confirmed that he urged his side to switch tack in the final moments and attempt a three-pointer to try to get a losing bonus-point; unfortunately, Dubliner Ian McKinley missed the kick.

“Yes it was my decision. There's a raw passionate moment at that stage of the match.

“You watch France score a bonus-point yesterday in the 84th minute and if we beat them in this campaign, you never know?

“We'll have injuries to deal with again before we have a nice easy game in Twickenham.”

