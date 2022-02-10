‘We don’t envisage it being difficult at all really’ – Andy Farrell gives update on Johnny Sexton injury

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell insists he will not alter his side's game-plan for Saturday's Six Nations showdown in Paris, in light of Johnny Sexton's enforced injury absence.

A hamstring strain picked up in training yesterday has ruled Sexton out of this weekend's clash against France, but Farrell is hoping that his talismanic captain will only be ruled out for up to 10 days.

Joey Carbery has been drafted in at out-half to replace the stricken Sexton, as the Munster man gets set to make his first Six Nations start.

Farrell has full confidence in Carbery stepping for what will be a huge challenge, as he dismissed suggestions that Ireland may have to change their tactics.

“No, we play the same game, we keep making good decisions,” Farrell said.

“We play what is in front of us; nothing changes as far as that is concerned.

“Obviously Johnny is an important member of our group being skipper of the side. He is integral to how we push forward with many parts of our environment but at the same time this is about the group. Johnny will travel with us and be as leading (sic) as he possibly can be.

“It’s a great development for us as a team going forward as well and we still expect ourselves to be at our best in Paris on Saturday.”

Farrell said he gave careful consideration to starting Jack Carty on Saturday, and although both he and Carbery are said to have been training “really well”, the nod went to the Munster out-half.

“It’s not just about Joey Carbery and it’s not just about can he handle a big game in Paris,” Farrell continued.

“It’s about us as a group and as a squad and that’s what Johnny does, he makes sure that the whole group is exactly where it should be.

“As I said, Johnny will travel with us and be a big part of the group but at the same time it’s not just about the No.10 as far as the direction of the team is concerned. It’s about everyone that takes the field.

“We are gutted for Johnny. It means so much to him to captain his side. But at the same time he realises we are not going to miss an opportunity for us to grow as a group and that is exciting within itself.

“It’s a small hamstring strain that is definitely going to keep him out for this weekend but I don’t envisage it being difficult at all. It might be a week to 10 days but what we don’t want to do is risk anything and make that worse and take him out of the competition completely so we expect him to be back pretty soon.”

Asked what gave him confidence Ireland can still win at the Stade de France without Sexton steering the ship. Farrell said:

“Because we’re a group, it’s not just about one player, it never has been and never will be, we want to grow as a group. We want to approach every game in that manner.

“Joey will be a leader within himself anyway. And so will Jack Carty. We are always trying to grow as a leadership group anyway in terms of taking responsibility and growing into the task. Every one of the players becomes a leader in their own right, so we are expecting everyone to step up to the plate.”

James Ryan will captain Ireland in place of Sexton, with Farrell also confident that the Leinster lock can lead the team well in the French cauldron.

“These things are great for us,” the Ireland boss added.

“We grow as a group, don’t we? That is all part of the journey. James has captained the side a good few times now; we get to find out more about ourselves."