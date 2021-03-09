‘We can’t give teams a leg-up, because this Scottish team will take advantage of that’

When Paul O’Connell agreed to join Andy Farrell’s coaching staff, the most persuasive argument he made to himself was that an international posting, rather than a club gig, would afford him enough time to enjoy life outside rugby.

However, such is the competitive spirit which resides within the former Ireland captain that he now finds himself frustrated at the lack of time he can devote to his new job.

If only there were more hours in the day, he muses.

“It’s difficult, it’s difficult,” he says of his first month, repeating the word to re-emphasise the point.

“It’s very intense. The hours are long. We have very little time as well. You’d love to have more time with the players even during the working week. It’s a constant discussion with Andy in terms of how much time you get with the players.

“But that time restriction is probably what makes you keep things simple. It makes you stick to what is relevant rather than trying to cover off everything. You don’t know what a team is going to do from week to week either. You have to prepare for the unexpected.”

That applies to his own team as much as the opposition.

Less than fifteen minutes into his first game, he watched in frustration as his best lineout jumper, Peter O’Mahony, saw red and was banished to the stands against Wales, prompting the first of two Irish defeats.

Both were admirably defiant losses, but losses nonetheless; Italy papered cracks but the Scots – who he rather extravagantly labels the “best team I have faced as a player or coach” – will provide a stiffer examination as England, for all their toils, loom large.

“Every game is a litmus test. First game against Wales was incredible. I couldn’t believe after 15 minutes we probably lost one of the best line-out jumpers in the Six Nations. It’s been a real challenge around every corner.

“We’ve taken confidence from some of the things we’ve done in the last three games when we’ve been unlucky and haven’t helped ourselves in some regards, probably given sides a leg-up when we’ve played them at times.

“That’s something we just can’t do going forward in the next two weeks. You have to be hard to beat. You can’t give things away to teams. Unfortunately, we’ve done that a little bit. In the next two weeks that’s probably one of the most important parts that we have to deliver.

“We have to be hard to beat, we can’t give things away, we can’t give teams a leg-up, because this Scottish team will take advantage of that.

“Look, we played with 14 men against Wales. I think at various times we turned over the ball, the same against France. We made an excellent start to the game, were unlucky not to go 10-0 up but then gave them some access into the game through some poor play by us.

“They won good lineout ball off the top, back of the lineout and were able to put us under pressure in the middle of the field.

“So it’s being able to be miserly with turnovers, being able to be miserly with penalties and not giving anything away is a really important part of winning these big international games.

“I think if we can combine that with some of the better play we’ve had in the last three games we’ll be in a good place.”

O’Connell’s lineout has not always run smoothly either – a Curate’s Egg by his assessment – and another focus of his transition has been finding the right balance in terms of instruction.

The mood music surrounding his appointment painted him as an unreconstructed disciple of Joe Schmidt, one who would restore by diktat a prescriptive order to an anarchic rabble lacking direction.

Not so. Even if it just five years since he retired, the current player is a much more autonomous individual, capable of being guided to greater knowledge.

“They enjoy talking things through, being challenged and challenging each other. And that’s a bit of a challenge itself for me at times. You want to jump in yourself with the answer a lot.

“I was watching John Fogarty (scrum coach) today when the scrums finished. He just stood back and let the players talk for about 60 seconds before he said anything himself. Because they know how to solve the problems themselves very often.

“And if they don’t, the guy beside them probably does. So it’s about them trying to learn how to do that themselves and then afterwards you can offer an opinion with the benefit of a video.

“So you’re trying to simplify things all the time and trying to see things quickly. Very often, the only way you can see things quickly and call things quickly is experience. It’s seeing it time and time again. “If the only way you can get experience is by doing it, it can take a long time. You tend to do a lot of walk-throughs, watch a lot of footage, try and ask questions and that’s how they enjoy learning.”

More improvement is required as they plan for a Scottish side that, perhaps for strategic reasons, he reckons is the most formidable he has ever confronted.

“I think it’s the best Scottish team I’ve ever gone up against as a coach or a player,” said O’Connell who confirmed that, aside from Josh van der Flier currently undergoing Return to Play protocols, all other players are available for selection.

“They’re very well coached, very physical and they’ve got some real x-factor players as well – Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell.

“There’s no doubt Scotland are an excellent side. Any team coached by Gregor Townsend always attack very well. Going back to his Glasgow days they always had incredible physical edge.

“You think sometimes if a coach is into attack then his team won’t have a physical edge, but every Glasgow team I played back in the day were excellent attacking sides, but were physical as well. It’s the same with this Scottish team.

“So much good attack in the Autumn Nations and the Six Nations has come from Scotland. Then they’re very physical as well. They had a fantastic performance against England, and an excellent set-piece performance which laid a real solid foundation for them to go on and win.

“It’s a massive test, these next two weeks against a resurgent, confident Scottish side and an England side we’ve struggled against in recent years. It’s a real tough challenge now in the next few weeks.”

So much to do. So little time.

