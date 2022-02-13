| 5.8°C Dublin

We can build on this performance of substance but Andy Farrell needs to stick with Joey Carbery for two more games

Tony Ward

Joey Carbery of Ireland in action against Gael Fickou of France

What we witnessed on Saturday was in many ways a Test classic. In terms of full-on intensity and raw physicality at every breakdown, it was enthralling and the quality of ball-handling was up there with the very best of which any other team would be capable of delivering. And, yes, I include New Zealand in that assessment.

While acknowledging South Africa for the world champions they are, what we witnessed from every player at the Stade de France is where we want our game in this country to be as World Cup 2023 comes ever closer.

