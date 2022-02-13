What we witnessed on Saturday was in many ways a Test classic. In terms of full-on intensity and raw physicality at every breakdown, it was enthralling and the quality of ball-handling was up there with the very best of which any other team would be capable of delivering. And, yes, I include New Zealand in that assessment.

While acknowledging South Africa for the world champions they are, what we witnessed from every player at the Stade de France is where we want our game in this country to be as World Cup 2023 comes ever closer.

More to the point, what Andy Farrell and his players delivered was a performance of real substance – one in which they had, at times, to dig incredibly deep and even in defeat many positives emerged despite the bitter disappointment.

And lest there be any confusion, we are not talking moral victories or anything of that patronising ilk. We outscored the French by three tries to two on their own patch and, as those of a different generation will testify, Irish tries on Parisian soil were once as rare as hens’ teeth.

Even allowing for Johnny Sexton’s midweek withdrawal the manner of the win over Wales, from both attack and defence, convinced me that a back-to back-winning start was possible. In the end, the French got there and probably, on balance, deserved it. Yet, it could have swung the other way on a day when some critical decisions by Angus Gardner and his match officials were less than favourable to the team in green.

I’m thinking of two in particular that impacted on the game enormously. The decisive pass for Antoine Dupont’s nerve-settling early try still looks forward no matter how often I review it, while the decision in the final quarter to allow Ireland a penalty advantage (with the kick to the corner crying out) and then not bringing back the play was every bit as devastating in its impact.

Nor did we help ourselves in what should prove a massive learning experience for skipper-elect James Ryan. His decision, along with Joey Carbery, to go for the posts when trailing by six points – but with momentum most definitely swinging our way – would not have been taken by Sexton nor by his predecessor Rory Best.

Whether or not we would have taken the lead at that crucial point in the contest we will never know, but certainly from a French perspective it was a massive relief and, ultimately, a result-determining moment.

Of course, in terms of Grand Slam and Championship not to mention short-term development, a win in Paris would have been more than sweet but while it would be wrong to describe it as a blessing-in-disguise, let’s call it a defeat with a purpose.

The biggest problem was controlling the ball at the ruck. So often, whether through French counter-rucking or lack of Irish support in time for the ball-carrier, the ball bobbled loose on the blue side. You can rest assured that control was spotted by Shaun Edwards after our opening game and put into disruptive practice on the training paddock in the build-up.

Without control we struggled to put phases together with anything like the same level of effect as the previous Saturday. Invariably increased pressure leads to a marked increase in penalties conceded. It’s not rocket science but when combined with youthful exuberance, natural ability and the unity of purpose in this current squad under Fabien Galthie, they are heading at breakneck speed towards that next World Cup on home soil.

From an Irish perspective, we remain in a really strong place. And knowing this losing lesson will be built upon, we are, in a perverse sort of way, better for it. Carbery had a top-quality game in his first Six Nations start and it is vital he has at least two more in the coming weeks.

The Italian job will see multiple changes as so it should. Beyond that the selection for Twickenham will be central to the next World Cup.

Our bench is without doubt our strongest ever in terms of experience for closing a game out. It could be described as our more limited version of the Springbok bomb squad. We cut our cloth, but the bench, too, is in need of adjustment with scrum-half and prop forward the areas of most concern in the search for added impetus when chasing the game.

We had some iffy moments from Jamison Gibson-Park, while Jack Conan was relatively inconspicuous and was certainly outshone by his opposite number Gregory Alldritt. Against that, the Tadhgs – Furlong and Beirne – were stellar-like while Josh van der Flier (as is now the norm) and Andrew Porter plus Dan Sheehan (after one ropey throw on his introduction) were all immense.

We return, perhaps, a little chastened but I’ve little doubt we will be much the better for the entire experience in the coming weeks.