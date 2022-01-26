'We are playing the champions' - Johnny Sexton warns against complacency ahead of Wales clash

Johnny Sexton is in good form ahead of the Six Nations. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has warned his team-mates that their provincial form won't count for much when the Six Nations begins against Wales next week.

The Ireland squad had a spring in their step when they gathered yesterday following a largely positive fortnight of Champions Cup action.

But Sexton doesn't want anyone to get ahead of themselves, as players look to switch their focus to Ireland, and all the changes in terms of calls and moves that comes with that.

"I could rewind five or six years ago and we had this conversation about the Irish provinces flying, the Welsh regions struggling, and they beat us,” Sexton said.

“There's never a correlation between international performance and provincial.

"Once we come into the Irish environment, we put on our Irish jerseys and we're one team and we leave our provinces at the door. We get going to prepare in the best way possible to face the team that are reigning champions.

"I'm a bit surprised by the question considering that they've had such a successful Six Nations last year, a couple of minutes away from winning a Grand Slam, and then they had a great November as well.

"We're playing the champions, that's what we have in our minds."

As tends to be the case when major tournaments roll around, much has been made of the fact that the Welsh regions are struggling badly, particularly in the Champions Cup, where none of the Welsh sides have made the knockout stages.

However, Sexton is refusing to read too much into that.

“I know a lot of these players from being on Lions tours, I’ve played with a good few of them in Racing years ago as well,” he maintained.

“Their big focus is playing for Wales, it means so much to them. That’s why Wales are so successful. When these guys come into Wales camp it’s what they work for, it’s what they dream of doing.

"They are a proud rugby nation and when they come together, they are always better than the sum of their parts. They are reigning champions, these perceived problems that are in the regions, they were there last year and they won the Six Nations, they were there when they won the Grand Slam. It’s not something that we are focused on.

"We are focused on playing against Wales and we’re expecting the biggest challenge we can face."

Sexton kept his cards close to his chest when asked what Ireland's target was for the upcoming Six Nations, but the skipper made it clear that they would be going all out to build on a positive November Series.

“To be honest, we only had yesterday together, which was mainly getting our heads around all the plays and terminology because obviously Ireland is different to all the provinces,” Sexton said.

“So, we haven't had that conversation yet, but I suppose it's probably something that we will keep in house.

“But look, we are on a journey together and this is a big part of it. We don't want to be just focusing on a World Cup, we want to win here and now.

“I don't think you ever come into this competition with a goal to finish second or third or fourth. You come in and you want to win.

“But how we do that is to prepare really well and get off to a good start against Wales.”

Ireland are due to travel to Portugal for a training camp but Sexton was quick to dismiss the suggestion that it would be anything other than a tough slog ahead of the Wales game.

“We're going there to work, it's not a holiday camp,” he insisted.

"It's just going over to a really good facility and we haven't been away in a while as a team. We will go over and prepare really well over there, then come back and get ready for the Wales game in Dublin."

Sexton also welcomed the additions of uncapped duo Mike Lowry and Mack Hansen.

Both newbie backs will be working closely with Sexton over the coming weeks, and the out-half hailed the freshness Ulster full-back Lowry and Connacht winger Hansen will bring to the setup.

“It adds fun, and it adds quality as well, the two lads have been playing brilliantly for their provinces and that's why they're here, I don't think they're picked for being fun,” Sexton added.

“They add that youthful excitement and add a lot of energy to the squad. You can see that already in how they've prepared over the course of yesterday.



“It's great to have new faces in, in the years we've been successful we've always had new people in, pushing the guys that have the jersey from the previous campaign, and creating an environment where there is competition for places.”