'We are planning for the here and now and for the future' - Andy Farrell on new Ireland caps and selection calls

Andy Farrell has made seven changes to his Ireland team to face Wales. Photo by Sportsfile

Andy Farrell is hoping James Lowe can bring his Leinster form onto the international stage, as the wing gets set to make his Ireland debut against Wales on Friday night.

The Ireland head coach has wasted no time in capping Lowe, who has only just qualified to play for Ireland based on World Rugby's now defunct three-year residency rule.



Lowe's debut has been on the cards for some time, especially since Farrell invited the New Zealand-born player into Ireland camp and kept him within the setup despite not yet being eligible to play.



Big things are expected of Lowe, who has been a breath of fresh air since arriving from the Chiefs in 2017.



The 28-year old almost lined out for the All Blacks but for an injury earlier in his career. However, the Kiwi's loss has been Ireland's gain.



"He brings an extra dimension to how we want to play," Farrell said.

"We have all seen him play PRO14 and what it means for Leinster so hopefully he can bring the same. Hopefully on top of that he brings extra competition for places in our squad which is very important for us going forward."

Lowe's fellow Kiwi Jamison Gibson-Park earns his first Ireland start, having come off the bench in both of the recent Six Nations games.

With Conor Murray named on the bench, this is an ideal chance for Gibson-Park to stake his claim.



"Jamison gets an opportunity to see how he can handle a full game," Farrell said of the scrum-half.

"He has been coming off the bench and doing pretty well. In training he has been with us for three weeks now and we have been very impressed with what we have seen so far.

"Managing a game throughout and not in training is something we are curious about. We are excited to see how we play. Again, he is a little bit different to some of the other scrum-halves so that's a good one."

With Lowe always expected to make his debut on the left wing for the Autumn Nations Cup opener, Farrell was not tempted to remove Jacob Stockdale from full-back.

The Ulster man gets another opportunity to showcase his quality from the back-field after a tough outing in Paris recently.

"Every individual is different and you treat them accordingly," Farrell explained.

"It's only a couple of games ago since everyone was saying that Jacob is the answer and there are a few things that he needs to put right from his last game but he is an important player for us and he gets the opportunity again."

Stockdale's Ulster team-mate Billy Burns is also in line for his Ireland debut, as he starts on the bench ahead of Ross Byrne.

Burns qualifies to play for Ireland through his Cork-born grandfather, and Farrell is expecting his fellow Englishman to step up to the mark.

"Billy gets his chance. Ross has played a few games for us and done well in the past. Billy is somebody that we looked at before lockdown and he was great in training then and he has come back fit again.

"We assessed him at the beginning of the week and we have given him an opportunity to show what he has got on the international stage."

Shane Daly was the only player to miss out on selection due to injury, which Farrell hopes will have cleared up by next week.

That means the likes of CJ Stander and Andrew Conway are given the night off, with Caelan Doris switching from blindside to his preferred No 8 position.

"There obviously are differences with set-piece plays and how he goes about his business," Farrell maintained.

"Caelan has grown up being a No 8 and if you'd asked him which was his favourite position I'm not sure which answer he would give you. I suppose he would play anywhere for Ireland but it is a position in which we have seen him excel before.

"It is a position we have seen CJ Stander dominate in and play unbelievably well for us in the past and certainly will do again in the future but Caelan gets the chance this weekend."

Keith Earls returns from injury but has to make do with a place on the bench as the Limerick native eyes his first appearance of the season.

"He's been frustrated at not being able to get back to fitness but he has had a great three weeks and he has been unbelievably around the squad with the newer guys," Farrell added.

"He is a calming influence on everyone. He is looking sharp, that's for sure.

"I'm always curious about other guys, who have been waiting for a chance. We'll see if they can grab it with both hands and you have got to give people the opportunity to do that.

"We've got a squad that we have picked for this Autumn Nations window and we want to put faith in the squad.

"There are some lads who have been in the squad for quite some time and who have been patient and we trust them to perform at this level. Having said that, there are still lads in the squad who don't get an opportunity this weekend and they are in our thoughts as well.

"We are planning for the here and now and for the future. That's what we plan to keep on doing throughout."

Online Editors