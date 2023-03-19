‘We are certainly the team to beat’ – France coach Fabien Galthie gives bullish verdict despite Ireland’s Grand Slam

France coach Fabien Galthie has declared his side the ‘team to beat’ ahead of the World Cup later this year – despite Ireland sealing an impressive Grand Slam triumph.
France, who completed their own clean sweep in 2022, finished their campaign on a high with a 41-28 win over Wales in Paris yesterday to take second spot in the table behind Ireland.
Andy Farrell’s men handed France a rare defeat when they met at the Aviva Stadium last month, with the home team running out comprehensive 32-19 winners.
However, despite Ireland’s position as Six Nations champions and the number one team in the world, Galthie gave a confident verdict of where his team is at after the win over Wales.
"I hope that teams are scared of us now," Galthie told reporters after a 41-28 win against Wales in the Six Nations.
"We're certainly the team to beat.
"We do have an impressive victory ratio. We've only lost once here [in Paris], against Scotland."
Despite not winning back-to-back Six Nations titles, Galthie gave an upbeat assessment of France’s spring campaign.
"We started the Six Nations in a lacklustre way, we did as well as we could," Galthie said.
"Four victories from five in four Six Nations, we have a success rate of 80% in the Six Nations.
"So it's very positive, if we have to do a purely factual round-up of things.”
France are favourites to win a first-ever World Cup this autumn, where they will have the benefit of home advantage. They take on the All Blacks in the tournament’s opening game on Friday September 8.