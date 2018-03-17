Sport Six Nations

Saturday 17 March 2018

Watch: This spine-tingling TV3 montage will get you pumped up for Grand Slam Saturday

10 March 2018; Jacob Stockdale of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's second try during the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
One of the biggest games in the history of Irish rugby is just a few hours away as Joe Schmidt's men attempt to complete a Six Nations clean sweep at Twickenham against England this afternoon.

It would be just the third Grand Slam in our history and represent a real statement of intent ahead of the 2019 World Cup. However, today is also possibly the toughest test in northern hemisphere rugby - England haven't lost a Six Nations game at home since 2012.

To get you in the mood for Grand Slam Saturday, TV3 have produced a spine-tingling St Patrick's Day montage, which is sure to get you pumped up ahead of the big match.

By around 4.30 this afternoon, all will be revealed.

