Watch: This spine-tingling TV3 montage will get you pumped up for Grand Slam Saturday
One of the biggest games in the history of Irish rugby is just a few hours away as Joe Schmidt's men attempt to complete a Six Nations clean sweep at Twickenham against England this afternoon.
It would be just the third Grand Slam in our history and represent a real statement of intent ahead of the 2019 World Cup. However, today is also possibly the toughest test in northern hemisphere rugby - England haven't lost a Six Nations game at home since 2012.
To get you in the mood for Grand Slam Saturday, TV3 have produced a spine-tingling St Patrick's Day montage, which is sure to get you pumped up ahead of the big match.
By around 4.30 this afternoon, all will be revealed.
And sure wouldn't that just be Grand?— TV3 (@TV3Ireland) March 16, 2018
11:30am on TV3. #GrandSlamSaturday #TV3Rugby pic.twitter.com/lkrKopV5GF
Online Editors
