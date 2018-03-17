Watch: This spine-tingling TV3 montage will get you pumped up for Grand Slam Saturday

One of the biggest games in the history of Irish rugby is just a few hours away as Joe Schmidt's men attempt to complete a Six Nations clean sweep at Twickenham against England this afternoon.

