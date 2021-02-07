WATCH: Peter O'Mahony sent off for reckless challenge against Wales

Peter O'Mahony of Ireland leaves the pitch after being shown a red card

Peter O'Mahony was sent off after just 13 minutes in Ireland's Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff.

Andy Farrell's men were left with a mountain to climb when the experienced flanker charged into Wales' Tomas Francis with his shoulder. There were no complaints from O'Mahony when referee Wayne Barnes brandished the red card after O'Mahony's shoulder made contact with Francis' face.

It was a rash moment from O'Mahony, who came in for strong criticism on social media.

Crazy stuff from an experienced player. Whole campaign in jeopardy as a result. Madness — RÃºaidhrÃ­ O'Connor (@RuaidhriOC) February 7, 2021









Online Editors