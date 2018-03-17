Watch: Jack McGrath channels the spirit of John Hayes with emotional rendition of Ireland's Call
No man was more emotional at Twickenham during Ireland's Call than Jack McGrath.
The Lions prop isn't in the starting team this afternoon but is well primed to emerge in the second half as a big impact replacement in place of Cian Healy. Still, even though the Leinster star isn't in the first XV, he was as passionate as anyone while belting out the song.
The loosehead prop was bouncing with emotion in what is one of Irish rugby's most memorable occasions. It was reminiscent of a tearful John Hayes' anthem performance ahead of the Croke Park fixture against England back in 2007.
Watch the moment of passion below:
Jack McGrath is every Irish person right now. #TV3Rugby #GrandSlamSaturday #ENGvIreland pic.twitter.com/MRwgpQdvCs— TV3 Sport (@TV3SportIreland) March 17, 2018
Online Editors
