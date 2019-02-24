Watch: Irish rugby team enjoy a wild police escort through the streets of Rome
There is no fear of the Irish team being late to the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon if this anything go by.
Footage has emerged of the Irish team bus getting a police escort in Rome yesterday and it was pretty unorthodox.
The squad were in stitches was the squad car weaved from one side of the road to the other halting anything that moved.
It looked more like a scene from the Dukes of Hazard than an attempt to get Joe Schmidt's men safely to their destination.
Hopefully the Italian defence is just as accommodating in the Eternal City later today.
Watch below:
Online Editors
