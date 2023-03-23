WATCH: Ireland's Grand Slam heroes arrive en masse to continue Six Nations party at home of Garry Ringrose

Ireland's Grand Slam heroes have certainly being enjoying their celebrations since their historic day in the Aviva Stadium last Saturday.

After securing a first-ever Slam on home soil with victory over arch-rivals England, Johnny Sexton and his side have deservedly let their hair down over the past few days.

Footage has emerged of the Irish team arriving at the Blackrock home of Garry Ringrose with bottles and cans of beer before entering the house to continue the celebrations.

"I am getting some f*****g tour of the place," quipped Munster man Peter O'Mahony when he was welcomed to "south Dublin".

Ringrose did not play any part in the England win after he suffered a head injury against Scotland the previous week.



