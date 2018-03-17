WATCH: Ireland heading towards Grand Slam glory following three first-half tries

It was a dream start for Ireland at Twickenham as Garry Ringrose got the early try to settle the nerves of Joe Schmidt's men in their quest for a third-ever Grand Slam.

