Saturday 17 March 2018

WATCH: Ireland heading towards Grand Slam glory following three first-half tries

Jacob Stockdale of Ireland dives over to score his side's third try
It was a dream start for Ireland at Twickenham as Garry Ringrose got the early try to settle the nerves of Joe Schmidt's men in their quest for a third-ever Grand Slam.

CJ Stander added a second for Ireland before Elliott Daly got the English back in the game.

But the free-scoring Jacob Stockdale got his seventh try in this year's competition to give Ireland a 21-5 lead at half time.

