WATCH: Ireland heading towards Grand Slam glory following three first-half tries
It was a dream start for Ireland at Twickenham as Garry Ringrose got the early try to settle the nerves of Joe Schmidt's men in their quest for a third-ever Grand Slam.
CJ Stander added a second for Ireland before Elliott Daly got the English back in the game.
But the free-scoring Jacob Stockdale got his seventh try in this year's competition to give Ireland a 21-5 lead at half time.
