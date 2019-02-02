WATCH: England's Tom Curry sin-binned for this late hit on Ireland's Keith Earls
There is never an inch given when Ireland and England meet and it was never going to be any different today when the sides met in the opening round of the Six Nations.
Eddie Jones' men looked pumped up in the opening exchanges and Jonny May gave them the perfect start at the Aviva Stadium with a try inside 90 seconds.
May went over after taking a pass on the left wing from Elliot Daly but it was the magic of Owen Farrell, who took possession on the Irish 22 before sending a risky but inch-perfect ball to Daly.
It took England just 90 seconds.— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 2, 2019
Jonny May finishes a terrific move. Owen Farrell with the key pass!
Live on Virgin Media One.#IREvENG #VMTVRugby #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/msN45HYTmJ
England's physical approach resulted in a 10-minute sin binning for Tom Curry as he went in high and late on Ireland's Keith Earls.
⚠ Yellow Card for England's Tom Curry for this late hit on Keith Earls!#VMTVRugby #GuinnessSixNations #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/L9vk5Qpr74— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 2, 2019
Cian Healy took advantage of Curry's absence with this try:
CIAN HEALY!!! 💪💪💪— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 2, 2019
Ireland lead!#IREvENG #VMTVRugby#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/fw584m4kzu
But England regained their lead when Jacob Stockdale was robbed and Elliot Daly touched down.
This is the fumble from Jacob Stockdale that has 🏴 back in front!— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 2, 2019
Live on Virgin Media One.#IREvENG#VMTVRugby#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/SnWTrT8kVM
Online Editors
