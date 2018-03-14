WATCH: England coach Eddie Jones offers full apology following 'scummy Irish' comments

England coach Eddie Jones has apologised unreservedly for comments made last summer about Wales and Ireland.

The Australian referred to Wales as a "s*** place" and spoke about getting revenge over "the scummy Irish" in a remarkable speech at a business conference in July.

Footage of the speech emerged today ahead of Saturday's final Six Nations game between England and Ireland. "I apologise unreservedly for any offence caused - no excuses and I shouldn't have said what I did. I'm very sorry," he said in a statement issued by the RFU.

The English union will apologise to the Irish and Welsh unions for any offence caused. Jones made his comments as he reflected Ireland halting England's march towards Grand Slam glory with a titanic 13-9 victory in the final game of last season's Six Nations, ensuring English celebrations were muted as they lifted the championship trophy in Dublin.

Joe Schmidt's Ireland will now be looking to repeat their win against the English and complete a famous Grand Slam triumph of their own at Twickenham this Saturday and they may be inspired by the ugly comments served up by Jones in this video clip. "We've only lost one Test to the scummy Irish," declared the Australian-born coach, as he reflected on the end of last season's Six Nations at a conference last July.

"I'm still dirty about that game, but we will get 'em back," he said with a smile. "We will get that back, don't worry, we have them next year (this Saturday) at home, we will get 'em back!" There did not appear to be too many people laughing at the snipes from Jones as they listened to a speech that looked at leadership, with his comments directed at Wales equally unplesant.

The former Japan coach was recalling a story about junior Japanese side losing to their Welsh rivals as he muttered: "Wales! Who knows Wales? It's this little s*** place that has got three million people - three million!"

Jones appeared to take delight in his comments, but he may not be so happy to see them hit the headlines a few days before a clash against in-form Ireland.

His comment about Ireland can be heard on this club after 17 minutes and 45 seconds:

Online Editors