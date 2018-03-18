WATCH: Bundee Aki leads Irish team in The Fields of Athenry sing-song using 'Triple Crown' as makeshift bodhrán
Ireland's Bundee Aki is not just a class act on the field.
The Connacht man was immense in Ireland's Grand Slam success and he proved a big hit in the celebrations too.
The Irish team had a bit of time to kill in Heathrow airport on Sunday afternoon after their flight was delayed due to the bad weather so, inevitably, a sing-song ensued.
Quick-thinking Aki picked up a tray which he quickly named 'Triple Crown' and used as a makeshift bodhrán while belting out an impressive verse of The Fields of Athenry with his team-mates.
As you can see from our jubilant footage, Conor Murray also displayed high-quality vocals alongside Peter O'Mahony and Johnny Sexton.
Class acts on and off the pitch.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Four Irish shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Tournament
- Joe Schmidt reveals details of the half-time team talk he gave his charges ahead of their Grand Slam glory
- Peter O'Mahony proves his undoubted class with heartwarming gesture to make Irish fan's day
- WATCH: Ireland's Grand Slam champions return home to a heroes' welcome
- Joe Schmidt keeps the inner workings of the Irish team under wraps but he let one thing slip yesterday
- Eddie Jones warns some players may not turn out for England again after Ireland defeat
- Jacob Stockdale reveals that Ireland are already targeting a shot at the All Blacks
- Eight Irishmen included in best XV of the Six Nations