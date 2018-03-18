Sport Six Nations

Sunday 18 March 2018

WATCH: Bundee Aki leads Irish team in The Fields of Athenry sing-song using 'Triple Crown' as makeshift bodhrán

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ireland's Bundee Aki is not just a class act on the field.

The Connacht man was immense in Ireland's Grand Slam success and he proved a big hit in the celebrations too.

The Irish team had a bit of time to kill in Heathrow airport on Sunday afternoon after their flight was delayed due to the bad weather so, inevitably, a sing-song ensued.

Quick-thinking Aki picked up a tray which he quickly named 'Triple Crown' and used as a makeshift bodhrán while belting out an impressive verse of The Fields of Athenry with his team-mates.

As you can see from our jubilant footage, Conor Murray also displayed high-quality vocals alongside Peter O'Mahony and Johnny Sexton.

Class acts on and off the pitch.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport