WATCH: Bundee Aki leads Irish team in The Fields of Athenry sing-song using 'Triple Crown' as makeshift bodhrán

The Connacht man was immense in Ireland's Grand Slam success and he proved a big hit in the celebrations too.

The Irish team had a bit of time to kill in Heathrow airport on Sunday afternoon after their flight was delayed due to the bad weather so, inevitably, a sing-song ensued.

Quick-thinking Aki picked up a tray which he quickly named 'Triple Crown' and used as a makeshift bodhrán while belting out an impressive verse of The Fields of Athenry with his team-mates.