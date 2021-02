Hurling Premium

The All-Ireland final speech, smoking in the dugout and pranking Liam Griffin - meet Wexford hurling's music man

Seán Flood is rewinding the clock to the time he was playing for Wexford and Liam Griffin was trying to get him to quit smoking. When Flood started hurling for Wexford in the 1980s the habit was tolerated more than it would be now. In the early days when he spent some time in the dug-out, he often lit up while waiting for the call to arms.