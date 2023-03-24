Wales v Ireland, Women's Six Nations: TV details, team news and all you need to know

IRELAND away to Wales on Saturday. The opening game in this season's TikTok Women's Six-Nations Rugby Championship.

Ireland will have four matches in April - home to France, away to Italy, home to England and away to Scotland. The home games will be played at Cork's Musgrave Park.

England won their fourth successive Six Nations Championship last year. They lost to New Zealand in the World Cup final by three points in New Zealand in 2021. England will host the next Women's Rugby World Cup in 2025.

In last season's Six-Nations, Ireland finished fourth. Wales were a place above them. Ireland lost to the Welsh at the RDS, 27-19. Wales reached the World Cup quarter-final.

Ireland Head Coach, Greg McWilliams, has freshened up the squad. Players are on full-time contracts. There's renewed optimism in the air. After an impressive Celtic Challenge Cup campaign.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off on Saturday at Cardiff Arms Park (2.15).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the coaches say:

Greg McWilliams (Ireland): "There is always a great sense of anticipation ahead of the Six-Nations. We are very pleased with this group of players. Playing the Celtic Challenge has been an important part of our build-up."

Ioan Cunningham (Wales): "We want to keep building on our performances from last year's Six-Nations and from the World Cup before that. It's going to be tough. The standards keep rising, with all the teams now on full-time contracts. We'll be looking to put in a good, solid display against Ireland. Momentum is key in this tournament."

Predicted score:

Wales 20

Ireland 16.

Ireland team

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(2 caps)

14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(12)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(2)

12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(16)

11. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(2)

10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(21)

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(4)

1. Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry/Cooke RFC/Ulster)*

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(13)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(24)

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(29)(Captain)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(10)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(16)

7. Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(3)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(10)

Replacements:

16. Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)(4)

17. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(5)

19. Jo Brown (Worcester Warriors/IQ Rugby)(1)

20. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)(5)

21. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(14)

22. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(2)

23. Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster)(1).





PRE-MATCH READING