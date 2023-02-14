Wales v England Six Nations clash in doubt over possible strike action from Warren Gatland’s squad

Wales players could go on strike for the Six Nations clash with England

Wales’ Six Nations match with England is in doubt after reports that Warren Gatland’s squad are considering strike action over their stalling contract renewals.

Wales host Steve Borthwick’s side in Cardiff next Saturday week for their third Six Nations match but the fixture is under threat with Wales' players reportedly using antidepressants and missing out on mortgage offers due to the dispute.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the country’s four regions have been discussing a new deal, but an agreement is still to be reached, leaving a sizeable number of players with uncertain futures.

Reports claim that all professional players in Wales will meet this week to discuss possible strike action.

A player who has featured in both of Wales’ matches in this year's Six Nations told the Daily Mail: "I can’t believe I’m five months away from the end of my contract and eight months away from the World Cup and my future isn’t certain yet."

"I can’t apply for a mortgage and I’m on antidepressants. I’m also one big injury away from not having a job in July yet I’m starting for Wales every week and the WRU is making tens of millions from international matches."

Writing on Twitter, Wales internationals Willis Halaholo and Sam Cross expressed their dismay at the situation.

Halaholo posted: "Must be nice knowing you can still provide for your kids in about four months… I feel the anxiety in the changing room post training," wrote the five-time capped centre.”

Cross added: "Wait until you're four months away from no job or income when anxiety/panic really hits home. Then (get) offered a standardised contract where the majority have to take another pay cut and put a load of clauses in making it as hard as possible to get your salary. Along with more unfair clauses."

A prominent figure in Welsh rugby told the Daily Mail: "The uncertainty of not knowing if they have a job for next season is having a huge impact on all the players in Wales, not just the national squad.

"They have had enough. Everything is on the table, including possible strike action."