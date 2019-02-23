Wales not so much ended England’s Six Nations Grand Slam hopes as destroyed them with one of the best 40-minute displays seen in this championship, fighting back from a seven-point deficit to win 21-13 and emerge from this Cardiff collision as the only side capable of sealing the clean sweep.

Wales produce sensational second half to defeat England and blow the Six Nations wide open

Tom Curry’s first-half try saw England pick up where they left off, with Wales wasting numerous chances in the opening 40 minutes to allow the visitors to head in at the break with a 10-3 advantage.

But Wales were able to take the fight to England in a physically draining affair, and as the hosts started to creak, Warren Gatland’s side went for the jugular.

The fightback started through the boot of Gareth Anscombe, with the fly-half adding to his first-half penalty with another two successful kicks at goal to cut the lead to a point.

Owen Farrell restored the four-point advantage, but the introduction of Dan Biggar for Anscombe proved pivotal. The Northampton Saints stand-off received a huge welcome and responded with a brilliant cameo. First, it was his wide pass to George North that set-up Cory Hill to crash over and put Wales into the lead for the first time in the match with 10 minutes to play.

But the killer blow came a minute from time, with Biggar’s high cross-field kick finding the hands of Josh Adams and sealing a famous record-breaking 12th consecutive victory.

