Wales wing Josh Adams will play in the centre against Ireland (David Davies/PA)

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has said Josh Adams has a “golden opportunity” to shine as his side launch their Six Nations title defence against Ireland in Dublin this Saturday.

Lions’ star Adams was Wales’ top try scorer in their 2021 championship win but will shift to midfield for his first international start after Willis Halaholo lost his fitness race.

“We’ve selected Josh Adams at 13,” said Kiwi Pivac, who led Wales to an unheralded title success last season.

“It’s something we’ve been thinking about for a while. He’s done it in training and in small doses at the end of a game. We think this is a golden opportunity to answer that question.”

Pivac has named his side and resisted the temptation to award Jon Davies his 100th cap, instead pitting Adams into a first international start at centre alongside Nick Tompkins.

Highly-rated back-rower Taine Basham gets a chance to impress in the back-row with the returning Ross Moriarty primed to spring from the bench for their Aviva opener against Ireland.

Pivac’s side are shorn a multitude of regular starters including Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi, George North Taulupe Faletau but he has named a competitive side nonetheless.

Tomos Williams and Dan Biggar form the expected half-back pairing.

In the second row, Will Rowlands returns to the starting line up alongside vice-captain Adam Beard who started all four of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series matches.

Ryan Elias also starts his fifth consecutive match for Wales at hooker and lines up alongside Wyn Jones and Tomas Francis in the front row.

Basham makes his Six Nations debut, joining Ellis Jenkins and Aaron Wainwright in the back row.

The back three comprises Louis Rees-Zammit, Johnny McNicholl and Liam Williams.

Dewi Lake is in line to win his first cap as a replacement while Ross Moriarty would receive his 50th cap for Wales upon taking the field in Dublin.

Gareth Thomas would join Basham in making his Six Nations debut if appearing from the bench. Dillon Lewis provides the remaining front-row cover with Seb Davies completing the forward contingent.

Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy and Owen Watkin, who returns to the Wales match day squad for the first time since playing against Scotland in last year’s Championship, provide the back-line cover.

“I’m really pleased for Ross,” added Pivac. He’s wrapped to be back in the match day 23 and I think it’s just really around game time at the moment. We think coming off the bench he’ll make an impact, so that’s why we’ve gone that way.

“Really happy for Dewi. He’s a big man, a very good rugby player. Strong over the ball and gives us something in defence as well as his attacking prowess.

“History in Dublin, it’s a hard place to go. There have been some great games in recent years against Ireland.

“They’re a very, very tough, very physical side. So we know we’re going to have to step up in that area of the game and make sure we do that for 80 mins. We’ve got to be very disciplined and as a result be in there fighting for the right result.”

Wales senior men’s team to face Ireland

(Saturday 5 February, KO 2.15pm. Live on ITV and S4C)

L Williams (Scarlets); J McNicholl (Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff), N Tompkins (Saracens), L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester); D Biggar (Northampton, capt), T Williams (Cardiff); W Jones (Scarlets), R Elias (Scarlets), T Francis (Ospreys), W Rowlands (Dragons), A Beard (Ospreys), E Jenkins (Cardiff), T Basham (Dragons), A Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: D Lake (Ospreys), G Thomas (Ospreys), D Lewis (Cardiff), S Davies (Cardiff), R Moriarty (Dragons), G Davies (Scarlets), C Sheedy (Bristol), O Watkin (Ospreys).